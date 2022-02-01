NAJA announces Winnipeg for 2023 National Native Media Conference location

NORMAN, Okla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Native American Journalists Association invites all NAJA members and supporters of Indigenous journalism to the 2023 National Native Media Conference and media awards banquet in Winnipeg, Canada.

NAJA serves more than 1,000 members, including media professionals working in tribal, freelance, independent and mainstream news outlets, as well as academia and students covering Indigenous communities and representing tribal nations from across North America. (PRNewswire)

"NAJA was founded by journalists from both sides of the medicine line and I am proud to see us carry on that legacy."

"I'm honoured that the board voted in favour of bringing NAJA back to its roots. We have been floating the idea of hosting the conference in Canada again since 2019. This organization was founded by journalists from both sides of the medicine line and I am proud to see us carry on that legacy," NAJA President Francine Compton said.

Winnipeg is home to Compton and a place that became a cornerstone of Indigenous journalism.

"A foundation was built here by APTN and CBC Indigenous. I can't wait for everyone to see that. I look forward to hosting our members and industry friends in Winnipeg in 2023," she said.

NAJA will provide more information regarding the 2023 conference including dates, during the 2022 National Native Media Conference set Aug. 25-27 at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix. Through April 8, NAJA is accepting entries for the 2022 National Native Media Awards, which recognizes excellence in reporting by Indigenous and non-Indigenous journalists across the US and Canada.

Are you looking for an Indigenous journalist?

View more information about NAJA programs such as those listed below at www.naja.com. Upcoming deadlines:

NAJA-NBC News Summer Fellowship: Feb. 4

Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY scholarship: March 1

Native American Journalism Fellowship: April 30

NAJA-Facebook Journalism Scholarship: April 30

For questions, email: contact@naja.com.

