42 North Dental Continues Record Growth Throughout 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 was a defining year for 42 North Dental, adding more practices to its portfolio than any other time in its history. Over the course of the year, the organization welcomed 27 locations in 4 new states (Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania) and ended the year supporting 108 dental practices with 39 unique brands in 9 states extending from Maine to Michigan. 42 North Dental today has more than 1600 employees of which almost 300 are dentists who consistently provide high quality dental care and an exceptional patient experience. Each supported practice meets high standards for quality, has a relentless focus on exceptional patient care and patient experience, and is highly regarded among patients and peers alike.

Expanding into New Jersey

In late 2021, 42 North Dental acquired HoHoKus Dental Associates in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. The practice joins 8 additional Mid-Atlantic practices including recent affiliates: Dental Care Associates and Hellertown Dental Group, in Pennsylvania and Arlington Dental Associates in Poughkeepsie and Fishkill, NY. HoHokus Dental Associates marks 42 North Dental's entry into New Jersey.

42 North Dental Chief Development Officer Sharon Korzan commented:

"42 North Dental looks to partner with dentists who lead high-quality, well respected dental practices. The teams in these practices, who provide top notch patient care, are truly at the center of its success. All 42 North Dental supported practices are well respected in the industry, have deep, long standing relationships with patients, and are passionate about providing dental care to their communities. Our Home Office support team partners with each individual practice to build trusted and caring relationships which contributes to a thriving practice. We know our people set us apart and we seek out dental practices that believe the same."

Charting the Future

Looking forward to 2022, 42 North Dental continues to identify dental practice owners who recognize the advantages of its unique model including clinical autonomy, equity ownership and peer support. 42 North Dental President and CEO Geoff Ligibel says, "We look forward to partnering with dental practices that will help us chart the future of dentistry. We truly believe that high-quality dental care combined with an exceptional patient experience is what sets us apart. Couple that with passionate providers and teams and it's a winning formula."

ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental organization supporting 39 practice brands in 108 locations. Committed to eliminating barriers to quality patient care by providing administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the practice to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as unmatched administrative support. 42 North Dental was created for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in dentistry.

