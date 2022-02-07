Pacific Western Bank launches Digital Learn Platform to support client experience

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank announced the launch of a new digital learning platform (https://learn.pacwest.com/en/home) that will enhance continuing efforts to empower current and future clients throughout their journey with the Bank. Their Digital Learn Platform, powered by Horizn, will enable PWB clients to have 24/7, on-demand access to step-by-step guidance for performing frequently requested actions and updates within PWB Online Banking and other product platforms the Bank offers.

"The launch of our new client learning platform demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best in class experience that our clients deserve," said Mark Yung, EVP, Chief Operating Officer. "Moreover, with our rapid and expanding integration of products and solutions to meet the unique needs of our client base, we are confident that on-demand digital learning will complement our already robust in-person client service model."

PWB's Digital Learn Platform will be expanded regularly with additional demo content and updated on a real-time basis to include necessary changes to existing demo offerings. The Bank will have a library of at least 30 demos available to clients by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

About Pacific Western Bank Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $40 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado. The Bank has 69 full-service branches located in California, with one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products, including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products, including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products, including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. The Bank also offers financing of non-owner-occupied investor properties through Civic Financial Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank also offers a specialized suite of services for the HOA industry. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

