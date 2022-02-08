SyntheticMR Partners with Hyland to Utilize PACSgear Modlink Software

SyntheticMR US Inc finalized a new partnership with Hyland Healthcare utilizing their Enterprise Imaging Capture and Connectivity Suite to provide the ability to capture quantitative data from SyMRI, and other modalities, to streamline the use of measurements in radiologist reporting.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR's mission is to make quantitative imaging solutions the standard of care to support more precise diagnosis, reliable monitoring and deeply personalized treatment strategies. SyntheticMR's product SyMRI NEURO provides volume and population-based reference measurements of the brain's tissues, including industry-first Myelin segmentation. Hyland Healthcare's PACSgear Modlink offers radiology departments a bridge between the measurements captured at a device and their radiologists' reporting systems. Through SyntheticMR's partnership with Hyland, measurements and information captured at device modalities no longer need to be reported manually or multiple times to be incorporated and accessed properly.

"Being able to integrate Modlink with SyMRI, or delivering Modlink directly to healthcare providers, provides an enhanced workflow and throughput. Healthcare organizations looking for a more efficient way to add in quantitative structured reports will be able to access and leverage the data, no matter the modality. We are incredibly excited to partner with Hyland Healthcare and look forward to the success our customers will achieve via the solution," says Kyle Frye, President Americas & ANZ and CCO of SyntheticMR.

A recent study demonstrated that for every thousand exams, over 16 hours of radiologists' time was wasted manually dictating measurement information into the reports. In addition, nearly four percent of those reports contained erroneous data, which were eliminated within two months of ModLink deployment. "ModLink is the translation engine that accepts DICOM SRs and HL7 mes ges, translates and normalizes the values from those messages then forwards the translated values to a voice recognition system via an API or HL7 message," said Lyle McMillin, Enterprise Imaging Product Manager at Hyland Healthcare. "This software increases radiologist reporting speed and accuracy, while eliminating time-consuming dictation."

For additional information, please contact

Kyle Frye,

President Americas & ANZ, and CCO at SyntheticMR

+1 (859) 512-9496

kyle.frye@syntheticmr.com

