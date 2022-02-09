PrizePicks Bringing its Members on the "Road to 56" with Bevy of Promotions Leading up to the Big Game Seven Days of Challenges Began on February 6th; PrizePicks Member in Maryland on his Way to Los Angeles

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the pioneering operator of Single Player Fantasy (SPF) in North America, today announced the "Road to 56," a week of cross-sport, customized promotions that its members can enjoy leading up to the National Football League championship on Sunday, February 13th in Los Angeles.

The Road to 56 kicked off on Sunday, February 6th and can be found at https://prizepicks.com/road-to-56 . Each day of the promotion features a different challenge to PrizePicks members that prompts them to make plays on not just football but also basketball, golf, esports, and others. Different tiers of awards are given based on the level to which the different challenges are achieved, culminating in a free entry to win $5,000 for those who complete all seven.

The promotion serves as the lead-in to what will be a flurry of options for PrizePicks members on game day. In addition to its usual industry-leading selection of NFL prop offerings, the platform will also feature a host of Big Game specials, including quarterback ratings, rush attempts, and wide receiver and running back targets, amongst many others.

There will also be events and giveaways taking place throughout the weekend, in addition to in-game contests in PrizePicks' rapidly-growing Discord channel, which can be found at https://discord.gg/prizepicks and is the source for all promotional updates ahead of the big game.

"This is the national holiday of daily fantasy sports, and our goal is to make this year's edition the most immersive experience for our members we've ever had by running the Road to 56 promotions," said PrizePicks CEO Adam Wexler. "The way our market options have expanded and evolved over the last year has really made it possible to make the game a week-long celebration for our members."

One such member, Jackson Zimmer of Maryland, was one of the earliest beneficiaries of the celebration, winning two tickets to SoFi Stadium as part of the PrizePicks "Big Game Raffle" in which members earned raffle tickets for referring new fantasy sports fans to PrizePicks. Zimmer, who said he would be taking his father to the game, recently joined PrizePicks in January for the college football national championship game, selecting the special promotion of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young over 0.5 passing yards in his first entry.

"I'm a Ravens fan but on Sunday I'll be a fan of Joe Burrow's overs on PrizePicks," Zimmer said. "I love how PrizePicks seems to be constantly adding to the platform in terms of play options, promos and especially the flex plays. They're easily the platform out there that's running the most fun, diverse promotions."

