Specialized Property Management Announces Nathan Jackson as Vice President of Technology Specialized Property Management has promoted Nathan Jackson to Vice President of Technology, overseeing their proprietary technology that provides investors with an enhanced customer experience, and systematically analyzes rental property data in order to deliver a predictable higher return on investment.

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialized Property Management is pleased to announce Nathan Jackson as Vice President of Technology. Mr. Jackson will have oversight of the company's proprietary, industry-leading management software, Rental iQ™. The platform continually evaluates and automates many of the operational, financial, and reporting aspects of property management, allowing Specialized to deliver the best communication and customer experience in the industry, for both clients and tenants. With real-time data analytics, the Specialized team can assess live data to predict future performance, as well as identify any service gaps, make smarter decisions, and proactively prevent issues with rental properties. As a result, Specialized's clients earn some of the highest returns on rental investments.

Specialized Property Management has built the industry’s leading property management team and technology platform (PRNewswire)

"Our goal is to empower our team to provide the best service possible through Rental iQ."

The executive team at Specialized has identified automation as a service gap within the property management industry, and has therefore prioritized automating operations, allowing the company to continually provide concierge-level service at scale. In addition, Specialized has invested heavily in prescriptive analytics for Rental iQ in order to make more timely and accurate decisions, and to advise clients on the long-term value of their investment. Mr. Jackson says, "Rental iQ allows us to be the best in our industry, without losing sight of who we are. Our clients demand a high-touch, people-first approach to property management, while also benefitting from cutting-edge technology. Our goal is to empower our team to provide the best service possible through Rental iQ, affording clients a level of trust and transparency not offered by the competition."

Mr. Jackson has an extensive background in property management operations, technology, finance, and acquisitions. Prior to Specialized, he worked at OneProp, which was later acquired by Property Frameworks/NRT. He focused on data analysis, operational efficiency, and the development of standardized reporting. His extensive experience in the post-acquisition integration of tens of thousands of homes has allowed Specialized to fast track the development of Rental iQ.

The overarching goal of Specialized Property Management is to merge team experience with superior technology, in order to solidify the company as the leading property management company in the industry. Specialized has proven that the utilization of robust technology for streamlining processes and analyzing data facilitates a great property management experience for clients. The company's People First approach was the driving force behind building Rental iQ, and has resulted in same day leasing, smart maintenance, tenant retention rates above 72%, and service level standards never seen before in our industry.

About Specialized Property Management

Specialized Property Management is one of the largest and fastest growing real estate management providers. The firm provides complete residential property management for homeowners, investors, and institutional funds, including comprehensive leasing, marketing, screening, maintenance, collections, compliance, asset acquisition and disposition and accounting services. Its rigorous management protocol is supported by an experienced team and a proprietary technology platform that is pioneering new levels of data-driven performance for single-family rental management and investing.

For more information, visit Specialized247.com.

Contact: zane@specialized247.com

Nathan Jackson (PRNewswire)

