INSPIRATIONAL CHEER CHAMPION AND LEADER, JADA WOOTEN, TO APPEAR AT MARQUEE EVENTS FOR VARSITY SPIRIT

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – today announced that Jada Wooten, 2021 NCA Collegiate National Champion with Trinity Valley Community College and standout on Season 2 of the hit Netflix show Cheer, will host a meet and greet at two of Varsity Spirit's marquee events:

CHEERSPORT National All Star Cheerleading Championship on February 19-20, 2022 , in Atlanta, GA

NCA All Star National Championship on February 25-27, 2022 , in Dallas, TX

In both instances, athletes, families, and spectators attending the event are invited to an exclusive meet & greet experience where Jada will be interacting with fans, taking photos, and signing autographs. Ms. Wooten, who currently cheers for Sam Houston State University, has competed in many Varsity Spirit Championships over her career during her time with The Stingrays All Stars, The California All Stars and Cheer Athletics.

Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit, said, "We are thrilled to work with Jada Wooten, who brings passion, leadership, and a commitment to excellence that we at Varsity Spirit appreciate. Strong, confident women, like Jada, are part of our culture, and we are excited about the opportunity to work with her to develop young leaders."

For more details about CHEERSPORT National All Star Cheerleading Championship and NCA All-Star National Championship, please visit varsity.com.

