SOUNDEXCHANGE ADDS TWO TOP MUSIC EXECS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music-tech organization powering the future of music, announced two additions to its 18-seat board of directors in January. New members Jon Glass of Warner Music Group (WMG) and Alasdair McMullan of Universal Music Group (UMG) will lend business development expertise and legal acumen to the nonprofit as it focuses on technologies that make the business of music more simple, more efficient, and more fair for creators.

"Jon Glass and Alasdair McMullan are world-class business and legal affairs experts and proven industry change-makers," says SoundExchange CEO and president Michael Huppe. "Each will be a key counselor and collaborator as we continue to enhance SoundExchange's role as a champion for fair pay and a music-tech leader in today's digitally-driven creator economy."

Jon Glass is senior vice president and head of digital legal affairs at Warner Music Group (WMG). He leads the company's business and legal affairs efforts in support of WMG's major digital initiatives, working closely with WMG's business development team. In 2021, he was named one of Billboard's Top Music Lawyers. Glass has held various roles within WMG since joining the company in 2010, including serving as associate counsel of digital legal affairs before being promoted to vice president and most recently, senior vice president. Previously, Glass was with Sony Music Entertainment and held positions at several law firms, including Morrison & Foerster LLP. Glass earned a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a J.D. from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

Alasdair McMullan is executive vice president of business and legal affairs at Universal Music Group (UMG). He oversees a team of attorneys responsible for the maintenance and supervision of litigation globally on behalf of the company. McMullan is known for finding legal solutions that advance the creation of music, and he was recognized as one of Billboard's 2021 Top Music Lawyers. He joined UMG after it acquired EMI Music, where he was executive vice president of legal and business affairs for EMI Music North America. Prior to EMI, McMullan was an attorney at the law firm of Cowan Liebowitz & Latman in New York, where he specialized in copyright and entertainment litigation.

Current members Jeffrey Harleston of UMG and Paul Robinson of WMG stepped down from the SoundExchange Board of Directors in December after 13 and 19 years with the organization, respectively. "Jeff Harleston and Paul Robinson each made an indelible impact on our organization," says Huppe. "We've achieved so much during their tenure, and I appreciate the support and guidance they provided along the way. Each has been instrumental in helping SoundExchange achieve the position that it now occupies."

SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 260,000 creators and to date has paid nearly $9 billion in distributions. Through innovation in music tech products and services, it distributes royalties to creator groups, advocates for fair pay across platforms, and creates systems that improve how the industry operates. Its proprietary music tech solutions help turn data into accurate revenue for creators and include Music Data Exchange (MDX) and International Standard Recording Codes (ISRC) Search. www.soundexchange.com

