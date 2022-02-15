Arbe to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 1

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 conference call on Tuesday, March 1 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will issue its earnings release before the market opens that same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Speakers will include Kobi Marenko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer. The live call may be accessed via telephone at (866) 777-2509 toll-free or (412) 317-5413 internationally. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 15, 2022, following the end of the conference call. To listen to the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 internationally, using access ID: 7229831.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10164030/f18e362fce . Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VqRCaz63 or from Arbe's Investor Relations website at https:// https://ir.arberobotics.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the website following the call.

About Arbe

Arbe (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for Level 2+ and higher autonomy. The Company is empowering automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project, " "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The presentation described in this press release will contain forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Arbe's prospectus dated November 2, 2021, which was filed by Arbe with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you] are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

View original content:

SOURCE Arbe