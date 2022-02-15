ATI Physical Therapy Awarded Accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for High-Quality Healthcare Standards The Company has been awarded a three-year accreditation, the highest duration offered by NCQA

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company"), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), for its ability to meet high-quality healthcare standards through its policies and procedures. The achievement is a result of the internal investment and commitment by ATI leaders to implement best practices across the business.

ATI Physical Therapy Logo (PRNewswire)

NCQA is a non-profit, nationally recognized organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of healthcare, and the three-year accreditation is the maximum term awarded by the organization.

"After two years of steady and meticulous work from our credentialing team, we are proud to be among a limited number of healthcare organizations accredited by NCQA," said Ray Wahl, ATI Chief Operating Officer. "This is a testament to our commitment to providing quality care through our expert clinicians. It speaks volumes about ATI's team, and likewise, helps make ATI an even greater draw for new clinicians considering their career options."

ATI employs nearly 2,000 clinicians who require credentialing. The Company's credentialing team works to ensure that this process is seamless for employees and each individual meets the rigorous quality standards set out by ATI and the payers with whom it contracts to provide services.

For more information about ATI and its services, visit www.ATIPT.com.

Category: Leadership

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our more than 900 locations in 25 states. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Contact:

Rob Manker, Director of Social, Content & Relationship Marketing

ATI Physical Therapy

Warren.Manker@atipt.com

630-296-2222 x7432

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

Alexis.Feinberg@Westwicke.com

203-939-2225

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy