BIIB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Biogen Inc. Shareholders

Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: June 7, 2021 to January 11, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in BIIB:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/biogen-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=23673&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Biogen Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) there was a significant, undisclosed lobbying campaign between Biogen and the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") that was instrumental in the decision to file and approve Aduhelm, a drug being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease; 2) the Phase III ENGAGE study demonstrated that Aduhelm failed to achieve a clinical benefit to Alzheimer's patients; 3) ENGAGE was a failed study from which Biogen concluded not to seek FDA approval for Aduhelm in 2019; and 4) defendants misled investors as to the way in which approval was achieved, that the clinical data did not support a clinical benefit by taking Aduhelm and that side-effects were dangerous and serious.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Biogen you have until April 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Biogen securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the BIIB lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/biogen-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=23673&from=4

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

