Bragg Furthers Leadership in Plant-Based Essentials Through First Flavored Nutritional Yeast Flake on the US Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragg Live Food Products, Inc., is pleased to announce the introduction of Flavored Nutritional Yeast Seasonings, launching nationally on Tuesday, February 15th.

For over a century, Bragg has pioneered the natural foods industry, encouraging a vibrant, healthy lifestyle by producing innovative pantry items to support a plant-based diet. Bragg's Flavored Nutritional Yeast Seasonings propel the brand's leadership one step further, serving as the first flavored nutritional yeast flake on the US market.

The two products, Roasted Garlic and Smoky BBQ, layer in rich flavors that diversify nutritional yeast's use as a versatile, delicious plant-based seasoning. Bragg's nutritional yeast delivers five grams of complete protein with each serving and is an excellent source of Vitamins B6 and B12, which support a healthy metabolism and overall skin, hair, and nail health.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce our Flavored Nutritional Yeast Seasonings." says Linda Boardman, Bragg's CEO. "Nutritional Yeast, lovingly referred to as 'nooch,' is one of the few sources of complete protein for those on a plant-based or vegan diet. As we continue to evolve the ways through which we deliver a daily dose of wellness, we saw an opportunity to innovate and expand upon our best-selling Nutritional Yeast. Our Roasted Garlic and Smoky BBQ Nutritional Yeast Seasonings offer flavorful new options to boost the taste and nutrition of meals and snacks, while delivering key nutrients."

Over the years, Bragg has fostered a cult-following among Nooch loyalists, as influential supporters across the wellness space have continued to turn to the brand as their go-to resource for the vegan staple. With Bragg Nutritional Yeast sales growing over 20% throughout the past 3 years, Bragg has responded to the increase in demand with new product expansions, first offering a larger 12 oz package of their traditional Nooch, and now adding two new flavors.

Bragg's Roasted Garlic and Smoky BBQ Flavored Nutritional Yeast Seasonings retail for $6.99 and are now available for purchase at bragg.com and Amazon.

About Bragg's Flavored Nutritional Yeast Seasonings

Bragg's Flavored Nutritional Yeast Seasonings, available in a convenient three-ounce shaker bottle, are available in two flavors, Roasted Garlic and Smoky BBQ. The flavored seasonings are packed with muscle building, complete protein in each serving, and also provide an excellent source of key nutrients including Vitamins B6 and B12, Thiamin, Niacin, and Folic Acid. Both products are vegan, dairy-free, certified non-GMO, kosher, and gluten free, with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

About Bragg

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer, Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings including ACV supplements, ACV shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, and more. Bragg is available at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, as well as amazon and bragg.com for purchase. For more information, please visit bragg.com.

