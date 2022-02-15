CADAR™ Appoints Industry Innovator Jean Z. Poh to Lead Luxury Jewelry Brand as CEO

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CADAR, an award-winning, luxury jewelry brand specializing in fashion-forward, impeccably crafted gold and diamond jewelry, today announced the appointment of Jean Z. Poh as chief executive officer.

Jean Z. Poh (PRNewswire)

I'm thrilled to join the CADAR team and very grateful for this exciting opportunity to grow an exceptional product into a global luxury brand.

"Jean's knowledge and passion for the fine jewelry industry, coupled with her strategic vision for the brand, will enable us to take CADAR to new heights together," said Michal Kadar, founder and creative director of CADAR. "Her understanding of our customers' desire for self-expression and her commitment to creative excellence mirror my own. I am excited to welcome Jean, and look forward to a brilliant collaboration."

Ms. Poh is a fourth-generation jewelry industry professional with over thirteen years of experience in all aspects of building and operating a luxury jewelry company. An innovator and thought leader, she pioneered the migration of the jewelry industry online. Poh was named one of Luxury Daily's Luxury Women to Watch in 2017.

In addition to her experience in the luxury sector, Poh has been an advisor to and angel investor in multiple startups. She began her career as a corporate attorney and worked for several years at Curtis in New York and Morrison & Foerster in Shanghai, focusing primarily on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and venture capital transactions. Poh holds a B.A. from Barnard College of Columbia University, a J.D. from Cornell Law School, and a degree in graduate diamonds from the Gemological Institute of America.

"I'm thrilled to join the CADAR team and very grateful for this exciting opportunity to grow an exceptional product into a global luxury brand," said Poh. "When I founded Swoonery, my mission was to provide a platform for visionary designers to become brands, and in doing so I always stressed the importance of unique design and impeccable craftsmanship. CADAR is unequivocally the embodiment of both. Michal Kadar's award-winning designs reflect the expanding community of powerful, feminine women who are our customers."

About CADAR

Founded in 2015, CADAR made its retail debut the following year at Bergdorf Goodman and quickly became one of the most compelling new luxury brands in the fine jewelry industry. It has received numerous accolades, including for Michal Kadar as an FGI Rising Star in the fine jewelry category, Best in Gold at COUTURE 2017, and Gold Design of the Year in the inaugural Town & Country Magazine Jewelry Awards in 2018. CADAR is modern yet timeless and embraces subtle visual references to Art Deco, Art Nouveau, spiritual geometry, and Japanese artistic motifs. The unifying aesthetic of bold minimalism and elemental beauty is notable for its proportion and balance. Each piece is created with reverence for the architecture of the body, featuring intricate detail and stunningly fluid movement. Handcrafted in New York City and Italy by local artisans, CADAR features gold and diamonds and reflects the singular standards of Founder and Creative Director Michal Kadar.

CADAR Best -Selling Feather Earrings (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CADAR