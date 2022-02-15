Cetera Bolsters Business Development Team with Several Key Hires

Team expansion follows record business development results in 2021 as Cetera sets sights high for 2022 and beyond

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that it has bolstered its business development team with several key hires. The team expansion follows record results in 2021, when Cetera's business development efforts attracted $10 billion through organic recruiting and more than $37 billion from an acquisition of certain assets from Voya Financial Advisors. The expansion rounds out Cetera's business development team, which is comprised of 25 individuals supporting 10 territories across the U.S.

"Our focus on recruiting quality assets and positive 2021 momentum have inspired us to invest significantly in the team in order to continue our positive growth trajectory," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "I'm extremely excited about the team of industry veterans we have in place and am confident that we are positioned well to continue to attract financial professionals from across the industry to Cetera. We welcome growth-minded financial professionals seeking industry leading resources to Cetera and invite any financial professional contemplating their professional home to engage with our team to learn more."

The recent hires on the business development team include:

Jim McMahon , a senior business development specialist in the Pacific Northwest territory, who joins Cetera from Kestra Financial. McMahon worked for Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and Raymond James before starting his recruiting career at Ameriprise Financial Services in 2012.

Liz Seagren , a sourcing and engagement specialist who worked for nine years as an internal recruiter at Ameriprise Financial Services. Seagren also worked at RiverSource: Insurance and Annuities and worked in the field with an advisor.

Lee Maxim , CFP ® , an internal business development specialist who worked in multiple business development roles previously at Janney Montgomery Scott, and spent seven years as a retirement counselor with Prudential.

Jacob Fremgen , an internal business development specialist joining Cetera from Kestra Financial, where he was a business development specialist. Fremgen also worked as a financial associate at CUSO Financial Services for three years prior to joining Kestra Financial.

Amanda Laas, a sourcing and engagement specialist who joins Cetera from Ameriprise Financial Services, where she worked in advisor recruiting, specializing in sourcing banking and institutional clients.

Dave Renko , a senior business development specialist covering the Gulf Coast Region, who joins Cetera from Raymond James and held prior roles at Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Cannon Financial Institute.

Tanner McMahon , a sourcing and engagement specialist who worked as an advisor at Morgan Stanley and worked for a large RIA firm that that cleared through Ameriprise Financial Services.

Tom Zirbel , a sourcing and engagement specialist, who has 40 years of experience working in wide-ranging roles at broker-dealers, RIAs, money managers, and insurance companies.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

