Egret Therapeutics completes oversubscribed pre-A financing round

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Egret Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the treatment of neurological diseases, announced today the completion of its pre-A financing. The funding was led by FAScinate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical neurological diseases company, with participation from Turret Capital Management and private investors.

The investment will be used to support the clinical development of its lead asset EGT-101 for the treatment of Delayed Cerebral Ischemia (DCI) post subarachnoid hemorrhage and to further the company's pipeline development. Egret Therapeutics is building a leading neurological company and was founded by Turret Capital along with Dr. Michael Lim, Chairperson of Neurosurgery at Stanford Medical Center, and Dr. Christopher Jackson, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Medical Center.

Dr. Daniel Chai, co-founder and CEO, commented on the financing by stating the following: "We are very happy to have received support from one of the leading healthcare institutions." Henry Park, CFO, added: "This financing will help us commence clinical development of exciting technologies that can help millions of patients."

Dr. Jaemoon Lee, President of FAScinate states "We are extremely happy and excited that we are investing in a company with provocative biotechnologies, with deep domain knowledge, to bring forth world-class therapeutics."

About Egret Therapeutics

Egret Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The company is focused on developing products to address areas of clinical unmet need in neurological diseases.

For more information, visit us at www.egrettherapeutics.com.

About FAScinate Therapeutics, Inc

FAScinate is a clinical stage company that develops disease-modifying drugs for neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease (PD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). FAScinate Therapeutics was founded in 2018, and our goal is to create a brighter future for the treatment of neurodegenerative conditions like PD and MSA.

For more information, please visit www.fascinatetherapeutics.com.

