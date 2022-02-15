Full In Announces Successful Exit of Portfolio Company ServiceCore

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full In Partners, a premier growth equity firm, today announced the sale of its stake in portfolio company ServiceCore to growth equity investor Mainsail Partners as part of a $54M transaction.

ServiceCore was founded in 2015 and built an all-in-one platform to help customers in the liquid waste, portable sanitation, and roll-off rental industry get their jobs done and provide better service to their customers. The company was bootstrapped prior to a 2019 investment by Full In, when the firm became the majority shareholder.

During Full In's holding period, the company built an integrated payments solution into the service offering, successfully moved upmarket into the enterprise segment, and brought in CEO Jonah Chilton, an operator who had previously navigated a similar evolution. All these changes occurred in the backdrop of a global pandemic that brought unprecedented disruption to the company's core segment of portable sanitation rentals.

"When Full In first approached me about joining ServiceCore, I was immediately excited about the opportunity to digitize this market alongside a top-tier financial sponsor," said Jonah Chilton, CEO of ServiceCore. "The firm was great to work with and we collaborated well to achieve our vision for the business."

"No pun intended, but we can't wait to 'potty' in celebration of this great outcome," commented Elodie Dupuy, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Full In. "ServiceCore was our first platform investment at Full In and proved to be an excellent case study in how we can empower businesses for scalable growth through our strategic and operational support model. We realized value here sooner than expected, but while working with outstanding teams like this one is my favorite thing in the world, realizing a great outcome for our investors is a close… number two."

About Full In Partners

Founded in 2019, Full In Partners is a premier woman-led growth equity firm based in New York City. The firm is focused on backing high-velocity, high-efficiency software and internet businesses while providing a founder-friendly approach through proactive operational and strategic support. To learn more about Full In, please visit: www.fullinpartners.com

About ServiceCore

ServiceCore is an easy-to-use software built specifically for your liquid waste and roll-off business that will help you get your jobs done, get paid, and provide better service to your customers.

ServiceCore is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, USA. Visit www.servicecore.com for additional information.

