Hexaware Becomes a Premier Services Partner of Snowflake

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global technology consulting and solutions company, has become a Premier Services Partner of Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This achievement recognizes Hexaware's commitment to delivering accelerated outcomes through its proprietary Amaze® for Data & AI platform at scale and speed on Snowflake's Data Cloud along with its Snowflake Center of Excellence with more than 400 data consultants and SnowPro certified architects.

Hexaware's Snowflake expertise cuts across all workloads of the Snowflake Data Cloud, providing Data Platform Modernization, Data Integration, AI/ ML, delivering "Powered by Snowflake" applications, vertical-specific Data Modernization, Data Sharing, and Data Monetization Strategy and Solutions. In addition to accelerating Snowflake adoption, Hexaware supports clients in all aspects of their cloud journey, including governance, security, assurance and infrastructure and application modernization. Hexaware delivers industry-leading solutions for customers in Financial Services, Banking, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, Travel & Transportation, Hi-Tech, and Professional Services.

Milan Bhatt, Corporate Vice President & Global Head - Cloud Transformation, Hexaware, said, "Our alliance with Snowflake has grown in strength over the past 12 months, we will continue to invest in our partnership by collaborating on innovative, domain specific solutions across all workloads, with a big focus on data sharing/exchange, data applications, accelerated AI/ML and data monetization. Hexaware is committed to help customers take advantage of new Snowflake innovations to keep their business on the cutting edge and maximize platform value."

"Hexaware's domain and vertical expertise, along with industry-leading accelerators, enables customers to speed time to value on the Snowflake Data Cloud," added Brian Hartwell, VP of Worldwide Partner Sales at Snowflake. "Our many recent joint customer wins and implementations globally reflect their strong capabilities and customer relationships, making them an ideal partner for Snowflake services. We look forward to continued momentum and a long term mutually beneficial partnership with Hexaware."

The Hexaware and Snowflake partnership combines the best of Hexaware's data platform modernization & transformation expertise with Snowflake's innovative architecture, unique consumption model and near-unlimited scalability. From Assessment to migration and validation, Hexaware's Amaze for Data & AI is a key differentiator in driving Snowflake adoption. It enables enterprises with rapid migration of their data to Snowflake's Data Cloud in an accelerated and cost-efficient way while minimizing risk and business disruption.

