How Utah startup, Care.Life is revolutionizing the detection of elderly falls Through a brand-new system that is almost invisible

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Health Organization, "37.3 million falls severe enough to require medical attention occur each year."1 These are primarily older adults. The falls that don't require medical attention are impossible to count. This problem sounds uncontrollable as a fall can happen at any time.

But Care.life has another opinion about that

They believe that a fall can be automatically noticed through cutting-edge technology. Care.Life came up with a brand-new concept to monitor and alert loved one's when a fall occurs no matter how severe. The system is both affordable & convenient. The main purpose of their system is to give family members and caretakers access to a complete passive monitoring system from their smartphone.

Since their mission is about saving lives, they constructed their system to be as simple to use as possible requiring no body contact, or buttons to push. It is enough to install Care.Life at the user's home where it is barely even noticeable.

The vision is to provide positive supervision to every person who needs care, so, they present different packages depending on the home size & room numbers.

The world-class experts that created this life saving technology, designed it to detect any fall that occurs inside the zone system and to alert the family members right away through a text message, and that's not all!

It can also detect all movement activity inside the user's home which allows family members to check-in on their loved ones anytime even if they aren't answering their phone.

Care.life specialists thought about another scenario, if a person leaves something too long in the microwave, lives in a large city, or forgets something on the stove (in the worse cases) it is so easy to end up having toxic air or smoke in the comfort of a home.

So, Care.Life's team built an unhealthy air alert, and they provide a HEPA filter capable of removing pollutants, viruses, and bacteria inside homes.

A smart system to detect room temperatures sounds like an overstatement but Care.life believes that details matter, so they added that to their list of monitoring capabilities.

One of the cleverest moves, or one of the gold elements in this technology, is that it can detect the vital signs for whoever is in the bed. This will help in the future to detect issues like sleep apnea or heart irregularities. At this time, they already display items like how long, how healthy, and well a monitored user has slept.

If suddenly the daily routine of a Care.life user has changed, such as a lack of movement by the user. Then the app suggests this to the caretakers.

Care.life launched their system in February of 2022 after more than 2 years of development at Hall Labs located in Provo, Utah. Care.Life's focus is to protect individuals worldwide through a system that is easy to install & use.

With more people living alone in their homes a system such as Care.Life is more important than ever. In the U.S., 27% of adults ages 60 and older live alone, compared with 16% of adults in the 130 countries".2 These numbers are probably the first reason why Care.life's advanced technology system even exists.

Care.life is a brand-new organization. Based in Provo, Utah they offer an easy-to-use home monitoring system with a friendly installation staff to provide alerts directly to family members and caretakers.

Contact Care.Life today through their website to learn more at https://www.care.life

