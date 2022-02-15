Rufus Labs and Jay Group Partner to Modernize the Picking Experience Warehouse wearable and analytics company to help Jay Group improve scan accuracy in warehouse facilities

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rufus Labs , makers of intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software, today announced its partnership with Jay Group , a 3PL order fulfillment center, to provide rugged wearables & barcode scanners in order to modernize their existing technology and improve accuracy.

The partnership was first established in October 2021, and within three months, Rufus' wearables have produced 99.9% scan accuracy with their technology. Jay Group's partnership with Rufus has also allowed the company to eliminate $50,000 in IT costs previously incurred from managing all devices manually without a software solution. Employees are happier using Rufus' wearables, resulting in a more productive workforce.

"Rufus was the obvious partner for us as we have limited technology resources and, with multiple facilities, we needed to streamline our operations," said Blake Dudek, President and COO of Jay Group." Jay Group strives to be a preferred place to work for employees and also a preferred partner, and the equipment is a huge part of that overall strategy. Employees want to have a reliable device to work with, and partners want a reliable fulfillment center. Rufus Labs' WorkHero grants us the opportunity to fill both of those needs and so much more."

A leader in providing warehouse inventory management, eCommerce fulfillment, and specialty packaging services, Jay Group's customers rely on them to ensure their product is delivered accurately and on time. Prior to this partnership, Jay Group purchased non-ruggedized, off-the-shelf android devices and ring scanners for their barcode scanning technology that resulted in hundreds of broken devices per year. Rufus WorkHero's all-in-one platform not only resolved these issues, but also provides Jay Group with 24/7 tech support and unlimited hardware upgrades within the monthly subscription.

"The issues Jay Group previously encountered with their technology made our WorkHero product the perfect solution for their needs," said Gabe Grifoni, CEO and co-founder of Rufus Labs. "Our wearable technology and scanners allow warehouse workers to accurately and efficiently pick products. We're happy to see that in such a short amount of time our product was significantly able to help Jay Group's operation."

Jay Group currently uses multiple products from Rufus Labs, including:

WorkHero platform hardware that empowers over 350 workers, in two facilities, across multiple shifts. Hardware includes Rufus Cuff wearable & handheld Android devices, RADD Tab rugged Android tablets, and Rufus Scan2 wearable glove & ring barcode scanners.

WorkHero labor productivity software, which allows Jay Group access to real-time analytics of scanning, steps, and labor metrics, including scan and non-scan tasks, for facilities, teams and individual workers. WorkHero Mobile Device Management (MDM), granting the capability to manage their fleet of Rufus devices across all of Jay Group's facilities from one central cloud-based platform. Warehouse admins can view information including battery life and health, active users, session data, geolocation, and more. The robust, built-in WorkHero MDM also allows for Wifi network deployments and remote installation of 3rd party Android apps.

For more information on Rufus Labs' offerings, please visit www.getrufus.com

About Rufus Labs

Rufus Labs produces intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software. The company's flagship productivity-as-a-service platform, Rufus WorkHero, combines Rufus Labs industrial wearables and cloud enterprise software to bring the most advanced productivity suite to the supply chain workforce. Rufus Labs is the only company to offer wearable tech and workforce analytics software on a subscription basis, ensuring that Rufus customers are equipped with the latest technology that increases warehouse productivity, safety, and accuracy, at no additional cost. Rufus Labs was founded in 2016 and is based in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more, visit getrufus.com .

About Jay Group

Jay Group is a leading 3PL providing eCommerce order fulfillment to Top Brands and High-Growth Startups. For over 50 years, Jay Group has been consistently ranked as a top 3PL by Multi-Channel Merchant and others for exemplary performance in providing fulfillment services. Our facilities are FDA Certified, Hazmat approved, Temperature Controlled, Technology focused. Strong record of providing services to Global Brands within the Medical Device, Consumer Electronics, Health & Beauty Industries.

