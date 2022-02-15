RxDefine Expands Its Legal & Compliance Leadership Team with Top Recruits from AbbVie and McKinsey & Company

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RxDefine, the provider of the first digital end-to-end solution for life science commercialization, today announced the hiring of its first General Counsel, Dan Vorhaus, and Director of Compliance, Nicholas Lawrence. Vorhaus will oversee the company's entire legal and compliance function with Lawrence reporting directly to him as RxDefine continues to emphasize legal and compliance excellence as a core value and competitive differentiator. Vorhaus will report directly to RxDefine's Co-Founder & President, Ahmed Elsayyad.

Dan Vorhaus (Left) and Nicholas Lawrence (Right) (PRNewswire)

RxDefine expands its legal and compliance leadership team with top recruits from AbbVie and McKinsey & Company

Vorhaus joins RxDefine from Mckinsey & Company where he spent the last 9 years, most recently as Managing Counsel, Data & Assets overseeing a team of legal professionals across an array of topics, including data privacy and governance, product counseling, and intellectual property. Previously, he spent 6 years in private practice at Robinson Bradshaw advising on a range of IP and technology matters, with a particular focus in the area of genomics and personalized medicine. Lawrence was previously at Abbvie where he spent the last 6 years in a variety of compliance roles, most recently as Associate Director, advising on the compliant planning, execution and monitoring of brand commercial, patient service, and market access initiatives.

"A thoughtful and comprehensive approach to legal and compliance is a critical success factor for RxDefine. I'm excited to welcome Dan and Nicholas as establishing a governance framework that scales with our business is a key imperative, says Elsayyad. "Regulatory team members are not obstacles which we must overcome, they're partners who are critical to our success as a company," Elsayyad added.

"I believe in RxDefine's mission to ethically empower people to navigate their health, and it is inspiring to see the commitment from Ahmed, Chase, and the team to bring this mindset to everything we build. I am excited by the challenge of growing our legal and compliance functions to help deliver on that mission and provide a dramatically better healthcare experience for many consumers," says Vorhaus.

About RxDefine

RxDefine ethically empowers people to navigate their health through the first digital, data-driven end-to-end solution for life science commercialization, from patient to provider. The team consists of technologists, product designers, and doctors from companies such as Amazon, Google, Apple, and others who have spent years transforming consumer-technology into a regulatory-compliant, data-driven experience. The company is backed by the original investors behind industry-revolutionary companies such as Facebook, Tesla, Palantir, and SpaceX.

RxDefine Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RxDefine