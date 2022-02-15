Stone Point Capital and R. Seelaus & Co. Announce Partnership to Create Seelaus Financial - the First Women-Owned Leveraged Lending Platform Seelaus will add leveraged finance capabilities to its platform with the support of Stone Point's capital, market experience and network

GREENWICH, Conn. and CHATHAM, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Point Capital LLC and R. Seelaus & Co., Inc. have partnered to create Seelaus Financial ("the Company"), a women-owned and managed leveraged finance platform. Seelaus Financial will be the first women-owned platform capable of underwriting, structuring, arranging and distributing leveraged loans on a committed and best-efforts basis. Stone Point has also made a minority equity investment in R. Seelaus & Co. in order to further align the two firms in their commitment to enhancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ("DEI") in the financial industry.

Stone Point Capital, R. Seelaus & Co. (PRNewswire)

R. Seelaus & Co. is a women-owned and led broker dealer and asset manager headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey. As a certified Women's Business Enterprise with a robust debt and equity capital markets effort, a secondary sales and trading platform, and an asset management arm, R. Seelaus & Co. aims to help clients meet the full range of their financial needs while simultaneously furthering their DEI goals.

In addition to private equity, Stone Point's platform includes a full-service capital markets and credit investing business. Through SPC Capital Markets LLC, Stone Point has dedicated capabilities in structuring, arranging, underwriting and distribution across debt and equity products, while Stone Point Credit, Stone Point's credit asset management business, pursues debt financing opportunities across the capital structure.

Seelaus Financial, through Seelaus Capital Markets, is excited to expand its capital markets services to leveraged finance, a business with historically high barriers to entry for underrepresented groups. SPC Capital Markets and Stone Point Credit will assist Seelaus with introductions to clients and intermediaries, and Stone Point's capital commitment to Seelaus Financial will enable the Company to underwrite and hold leveraged loans and revolvers.

"We have always been committed to expanding the opportunity set for leadership by women in areas of finance where there is little to no representation," said Annie Seelaus, CEO at Seelaus. "In Stone Point, we have found a partner that shares our vision for a more inclusive leveraged finance market that offers clients superior levels of service."

Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Annie Seelaus and her team to help take their business to the next level through the expansion of their leveraged finance capabilities. We believe Seelaus is a best-in-class firm and admire their dedication to serving clients and supporting and empowering women in the financial services industry."

About R. Seelaus & Co., Inc.

R. Seelaus & Co., Inc. was founded in 1984 by Richard Seelaus originally as a municipal bond broker dealer. The firm has since become a certified women's business enterprise ("WBE") and has grown into a full-service financial firm that is mission driven in its commitment to creating more opportunities for women in the financial services. R. Seelaus & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries offer investment advisory, asset management, capital markets, brokerage, fixed income and equity trading, institutional sales, and insurance services. The R. Seelaus & Co., LLC subsidiary is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of FINRA, and the subsidiary Seelaus Asset Management, LLC, is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor ("RIA"). With various fixed income trading desks and more than sixty professionals, both entities serve individuals, families, public and private companies, non-profit organizations, and institutional investors. The firm has offices in New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois and Massachusetts. For more information about R. Seelaus & Co., visit www.rseelaus.com.

About Stone Point Capital LLC

Stone Point is an investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, with over $40 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in a number of alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds. Stone Point also manages both liquid and private credit funds and managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports our firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.

SPC Capital Markets LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a member of FINRA and SIPC. SPC Capital Markets LLC is an affiliate of SPC Financing Company LLC, a financing company involved in arranging or originating loans for portfolio companies and/or sponsors, and Stone Point Capital LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain employees are dual employees of Stone Point Capital LLC. Securities are offered through SPC Capital Markets LLC.

Contact Information

Stone Point Capital

Anne Gilliland

(203) 862-2926

agilliland@stonepoint.com

Seelaus

Lauren Ruocco

(908) 273-3011

lruocco@rseelaus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stone Point Capital; R. Seelaus & Co.