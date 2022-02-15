Theia Analytics Group Launches, Offering Quantitative Analytics Products for Managing Organizational Governance Risks

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theia Analytics Group (TAG™) today announced the launch of its company that offers a complete suite of quantitative, proprietary, data-driven products for simplifying, clarifying, and measuring risks related to regulations that impact corporate governance. Serving publicly traded companies, multi-national organizations, large nonprofits and associations, fiduciaries, and global stakeholders, TAG helps boards of directors and C-suites define the "G" (governance) in the ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) framework, manage related regulatory and policy risks, and make strategic decisions to maintain competitiveness, increase business performance, and expand long-term stakeholder value.

Strong Governance to a Sustainable Future. Let Theia Analytics guide your path. (PRNewsfoto/Theia Analytics Group) (PRNewswire)

"We are helping organizations and global stakeholders 'own their governance suite' by shifting the marketplace from qualitative opinion to quantitative data," said Jeff Hood, CEO of Theia Analytics Group.

"We're perfecting the 'last mile' of analytics in defining the 'G' in the ESG framework, which lacks the data to complete the ESG narrative. Our governance-focused products help unlock latent value and create accurate and highly defensible market position assessments and risk quotients," continued Hood.

Accelerating change rates in both society and the natural climate drive global stakeholders' increased focus on their ESG risks. This heightened focus has raised pressure on fiduciaries and global stakeholders to assess, manage, and disclose their organizational ESG positions and associated risks. Regulators also increased their attention to ESG risks, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is considering ESG regulatory mandates and strongly encouraging companies to make more frequent and granular disclosures of sustainability practices and risks. Several major stock exchanges have followed suit by implementing similar requirements.

TAG's products are rooted in verifiable mathematics and data that meet the highest standards of public trust. The company's first product, Regulatory Risk Audit (RRA™), leverages semantic and syntactic natural language processing, machine learning, and text analytics to create an "outside-in" view of a company's position within its marketplace, delivering salient, contextualized, quantitative information with actionable insights about issues of materiality. RRA features a proprietary risk quotient algorithm to highlight high-risk companies by the weight of their public risk statements and their ability to address those concerns. Providing document and company risk quotients between 0 – 100 (zero equals no risk, 100 equals maximal risk), RRA presents its materiality analysis in an easy-to-understand visual dashboard, which arms the C-suite, boards of directors, fiduciaries, and global stakeholders with critical insights into organizational risks.

TAG's executive leadership team comprises veterans from the regulatory crossroads of Washington, D.C., and Wall Street who have decades of experience in institutional trading, equities research, venture capital and private equity, and operating high-growth companies in the U.S. abroad. This depth and breadth of experiences provide a unique perspective about regulatory risks faced by publicly traded companies, fiduciaries, and global stakeholders alike. For more information, go to https://theiarisk.com/.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Theia Analytics Group (TAG™) is an applied analytics company that offers a complete suite of quantitative proprietary, data-driven analytics products founded in highly intelligent algorithms for simplifying, clarifying, and measuring risks related to regulations that impact organizational governance. TAG's flagship product, RRA™, aids publicly traded companies, multi-national organizations, nonprofits, fiduciaries, and global stakeholders in defining the "G" (governance) in the ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) framework to manage regulatory and policy risks and make strategic decisions to maintain competitiveness, increase business performance, and expand long-term stakeholder value. TAG's proven products are rooted in verifiable mathematics and data that meet the highest standards of public trust and leverages semantic and syntactic natural language processing, machine learning, and text analytics. By delivering salient, contextualized, quantitative knowledge with actionable insights about issues of materiality, TAG's products produce an "outside-in" view of a company's position within its marketplace and a more accurate understanding of its value. For more information, visit https://theiarisk.com/.

