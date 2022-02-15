Volvo Group pledges to "Drive to Zero" program Manufacturing giant to work collaboratively with CALSTART's Drive to Zero network to accelerate zero-emission commercial vehicle adoption

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CALSTART 's Global Commercial Vehicle Drive to Zero program and campaign (Drive to Zero™) welcomes the Volvo Group, one of the world's largest manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment and engines, as its newest pledge partner.

By signing the Drive to Zero pledge, the Volvo Group joins Drive to Zero's current network of 130+ manufacturers, fleets, governments, infrastructure providers and other market leaders committed to accelerating zero-emission commercial vehicles. Pledge partners agree to work strategically and collaboratively to support and grow mechanisms to speed the early market for zero-emission commercial trucks and buses. Drive to Zero's goal is to drive market viability for zero-emission commercial vehicles across key segments in urban communities by 2025 and achieve full market penetration by 2040.

"As leaders in transport and infrastructure solutions driving sustainable transformation in our industry, the Volvo Group is proud to pledge our support for Drive to Zero and its ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040," said Volvo Group North America chairman and Mack Trucks president Martin Weissburg. "The pledge to accelerate zero-emission vehicles aligns with our own commitment to environmental sustainability, including targeting global, net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, as well as 35% of our global vehicle sales to be fully electric by 2030."

"As one of the world's top commercial vehicle and equipment manufacturers, the importance of the Volvo Group joining our Drive to Zero network cannot be overstated. This will align with Volvo's ambition towards 100% fossil-fuel free vehicles by 2040, help connect the company to a wider network of committed partners, and help accelerate infrastructure development," said Dr. Cristiano Façanha, CALSTART's Global Director and Drive to Zero lead. "We are honored to welcome the Volvo Group to the Drive to Zero program and campaign."

Drive to Zero and the Volvo Group recently participated in CALSTART's Virtual Policy Summit - Driving California Forward , emphasizing the importance of leveraging California's work to build an effective policy ecosystem of ambitious targets, strong regulations and targeted incentives to accelerate zero-emission commercial vehicles. California's strategic blueprint is summarized in a recent Drive to Zero publication .

To read the full Volvo announcement, visit our website .

