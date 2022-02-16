10 Fun Facts to Celebrate 1,000 eduroam Subscribers in the US

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eduroam, the global roaming Wi-Fi service, recently surpassed 1,000 subscribers across colleges, universities, and research facilities in the US. The eduroam service first came to the US in 2009 and has since grown to be the preferred encrypted Wi-Fi network of higher education institutions across the country. Its popularity paved the way to scale the service and expand access to eduroam across community anchor institutions, such as K-12 schools, libraries, and museums.

Logo of eduroam (education roaming). (PRNewswire)

Read on to learn more about eduroam's growth in the US.

BONUS FACT: More than 10,000 eduroam hotspots are available in more than 100 nations around the world. In 2021, eduroam logged more than 6 billion individual authentications around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Internet2