5W Public Relations Announces New York City Headquarters Relocation

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today they are welcoming employees back to a new co-working space on the 19th floor of 3 Park Avenue.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

"We've been patiently waiting for our return to the office, and are very excited about our new office space," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "5WPR has always been an agency that emphasizes the importance of collaborative thinking, and the new office offers a lot of collaborative environments to work together."

In 2021, 5WPR announced the opening of a Miami office after a year of unprecedented growth and the needs to service a diverse set of clients. Across both offices, 5W services clients spanning corporate, b2b and consumer technology, financial and transactional communications, consumer packaged goods, beauty, lifestyle, travel, health, parent & baby, home & housewares, food & beverage, cannabis, fashion, and more. The agency specializes in a full-service, integrated approach, offering media relations, media training, crisis management, online reputation management, influencer programming, digital marketing, social media management, content creation, creative services, and more.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations