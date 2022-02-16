Crown Royal Adds New Whisky Lemonade Flavor to Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Lineup

Ahead of the spring and summer months, the whisky brand adds a lemonade flavor to its ready-to-drink canned cocktail portfolio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Royal is bringing the flavor to spring and summer celebrations for the next generation of drinkers (21+) with Whisky Lemonade, its newest ready-to-drink cocktail flavor.

With three award-winning canned cocktail flavors* currently in its portfolio - Whisky & Cola, Washington Apple, and Peach Tea - Whisky Lemonade combines the refreshingly light taste of lemonade with fruity whisky notes. Its effervescent taste – with balanced levels of sweetness and tartness and plenty of whisky character – are what Crown Royal drinkers know and love. This new, bold flavor is what turns parties into block parties, BBQ's into neighborhood feasts, making it the perfect choice to enjoy with friends and family this spring and summer.

"At Crown Royal we're continuously ideating new blends and flavor profiles to meet the evolving tastes of our drinkers," said Nicky Heckles, Vice President at Crown Royal. "The new Whisky Lemonade flavor is the latest innovation that fuses a familiar summertime staple with the boldness of our whisky, providing a fresh take on ready-to-drink cocktails."

This February, the original flavors Whisky & Cola, Washington Apple, and Peach Tea will be available nationwide so that drinkers from across the country – who love a variety of delicious flavor offerings – will be able to enjoy all spring and summer long.

Crown Royal Whisky Lemonade is best served chilled and is available for a limited time in select locations across the nation in 4-packs priced at $14.99 SRP. Each ready-to-drink cocktail has 7% ABV.

Crack open a can of Whisky Lemonade with your best friends, responsibly.

*The 2021 San Francisco Worlds Spirits Competition awarded Crown Royal Washington Apple Double Gold and Whisky & Cola and Peach Tea Flavors Gold Medals.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

