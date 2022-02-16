InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Accessory for Trash Receptacles (PIT-1210)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to ease the task of removing a packed trash bag from the receptacle," said an inventor, from Sewickley, Pa., "so I invented the eZlift. My design eliminates the vacuum that could make a 15-pound bag of trash feel much heavier."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a time and effort saving way to remove a filled trash bag from its receptacle. In doing so, it helps to prevent trash bag rips/tears, which can cause unwanted odors and leaks. The invention features a practical design that is easily accessible to all, making it ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, this invention is producible in numerous design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PIT-1210, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp