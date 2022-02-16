LIMACORPORATE'S ADVANCED TESTING FACILITY RECEIVES ISO 17025 CERTIFICATION BY ACCREDIA

UDINE, Italy, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LimaCorporate is proud to announce the ISO 17025 accreditation by Accredia. This important achievement covers the activities of ATLAs, the company's Advanced Laboratory for Testing and Analysis.

ATLAs is the core of the experimental verification and simulation of advanced and innovative materials, production processes and orthopedic solutions. It is LimaCorporate's internal world of mechanical and chemical capabilities. In this laboratory, the most innovative testing methods are developed and applied through an Industry 4.0-oriented web app, for a complete digital flow of activities and data.

The ISO 17025 accreditation is an internationally recognized quality assurance standard for testing and calibration laboratories. It guarantees the impartiality and proficiency of the company's facility in the evaluation of prosthetic implants and solutions and validates the technical competence. Furthermore, the accreditation boosts LimaCorporate's reputation internationally in the eyes of regulatory authorities, giving increased value to the finished products released into the marketplace.

LimaCorporate's advanced technology serves as an invaluable asset for surgeons working to restore the eMotion of Motion in their patients and reinforces the company's competitive edge.

Accredia is the National Accreditation Body appointed by the Italian government to attest to the competence, independence, and impartiality of laboratories assessing the conformity of goods and services, according to both voluntary and obligatory standards.

With this accomplishment, ATLAs strengthens its role in sound quality management, representing a new window of opportunity for the orthopedic, industrial, and academic worlds, with the goal of growing into an attractive site for scientists, surgeons, and potential partners.

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global orthopedics company, focused on digital innovation and tailored hardware, which advances patient centered care. Its pioneer technological solutions are developed to empower surgeons, and to improve patient outcomes from joint replacement surgery. Its primary focus is on providing reconstructive and custom-made orthopedic solutions to surgeons, enabling them to improve the quality of life of patients by restoring the joy of movement.

Headquartered in Italy, the company operates directly in over 20 countries around the world. LimaCorporate offers products ranging from large joint revision and primary implants, to complete extremities solutions, including fixation.

For additional information on the Company, please visit www.limacorporate.com

