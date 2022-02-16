The Portland Cement Association Welcomes White House Announcement on Industrial Sector Climate Initiatives

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement by the Biden-Harris Administration on actions impacting the industrial sector, Portland Cement Association (PCA) President and CEO Michael Ireland released the following statement:

"PCA applauds the Biden-Harris administration for highlighting the importance of the industrial sector in tackling the climate crisis. PCA member companies are committed to doing their part in reducing the carbon intensity of American industry for years to come. PCA has been working toward implementing our industry's Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality to reduce carbon emissions across the entire cement-concrete-construction value chain since last October. We are pleased to see our thinking reflected in many of the actions proposed today.

"We are delighted the White House has recognized that carbon reductions cannot be achieved via a single industry in isolation – it requires collaboration across an entire value chain. We are therefore encouraged to see alignment with the White House on a variety of critical issues. These include taking a lifecycle approach to evaluating construction materials, encouraging collaboration, engaging the workforce, and incentivizing private sector innovation.

"We look forward to working together with the White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy and the Council on Environmental Quality on this vital initiative. Meanwhile, PCA will continue its efforts with government agencies including the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, General Services Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency to develop and implement policies that will help the industry to reduce emissions and reach carbon neutrality across the entire cement-concrete-construction value chain."

For more information about PCA and the industry's sustainability efforts, visit www.cement.org and shapedbyconcrete.com.

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), founded in 1916, is the premier policy, research, education, and market intelligence organization serving America's cement manufacturers. PCA members represent the majority of U.S. cement production capacity, having facilities across the country. The association promotes safety, sustainability, and innovation in all aspects of construction, fosters continuous improvement in cement manufacturing and distribution, promoting economic growth and sound infrastructure investment.

