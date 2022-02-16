Schramsberg Honors 50th Anniversary of 'Toast to Peace' with Blanc de Blancs

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 25, 1972 in Peking, China, President Richard Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai raised their glasses in a toast to the health of both the American and Chinese peoples, marking an unprecedented gesture of peaceful relations between the United States and the People's Republic of China. The 'Toast to Peace,' as it is now commonly referred, was the first in a long line of historical occasions in which Schramsberg Vineyards traditional method sparkling wines have been served.

"The 'Toast to Peace' was a pivotal moment in world history because in an honest exchange, two world leaders – in full recognition of their countries' differences – decided to put those differences aside and find footing on common ground," said Hugh Davies second generation and President of Schramsberg Vineyards. "It brings both me and my family immense pride to have had our Blanc de Blancs served in such peaceful gesture, and in many official State functions to follow over the past fifty years."

Schramsberg was founded in 1965 by Jack and Jamie Davies on Napa Valley's famed Diamond Mountain, a few miles south of the town of Calistoga, CA. From the beginning, the Davies family had the ambition of producing world-class sparkling wines made in the traditional method from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes. Their wines quickly received recognition on the world stage when the 1969 vintage of their flagship Blanc de Blancs was selected as the sparkling wine for the momentous 'Toast to Peace.'

With the 50th anniversary of the 'Toast to Peace' approaching, Wilson Daniels and Schramsberg Vineyards will commemorate the occasion with a series of press, trade, and consumer events beginning in February and extending through the fall of 2022.

"This past year, Wilson Daniels and Schramsberg celebrated 25 years of partnership, and 2022 marks another milestone for the winery with the 50th anniversary of the 'Toast to Peace'," said Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "The pronounced elegance, terroir expression, and the Davies family's steadfast dedication to producing exceptional wines are just a few of the reasons why Schramsberg is selected time and again for the most memorable of occasions. We're looking forward to honoring Schramsberg's special place in history with this series of celebratory events."

The Davies family has continued the development of their sparkling wine portfolio with an emphasis on quality, handcraftsmanship, and a diversity of cool-climate vineyard sources. In 1987, Schramsberg expanded its luxury offerings with the J. Schram range, which includes J. Schram Blancs and J. Schram Rosé. This fall, J. Schram Noirs will join the range.

For more information on how to participate in the celebratory events, both in-person and virtual, please visit www.schramsberg.com.

About Schramsberg and Davies Vineyards

Located in Calistoga, California, Schramsberg Vineyards is dedicated to producing handcrafted wines using the méthode traditionnelle technique. Wines produced by the winery include the signature J. Schram Bancs, J. Schram Rosé and J. Schram Noirs; the vintage dated Blanc de Blancs, Blanc de Noirs, Brut Rosé, and Crémant Demi-Sec; and the multi-vintage Mirabelle Brut and Brut Rosé. Located in St. Helena, California, Davies Vineyards focuses on vineyard designated Pinot Noirs and Cabernet Sauvignons. The J. Davies Estate Cabernet Sauvignon is wholly produced from the winery's replanted vineyards on its historic Diamond Mountain vineyard property. For more information, please visit www.schramsberg.com and www.daviesvineyards.com.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

