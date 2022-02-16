UBCO attracts international talent with five new board and executive appointments

Heavy hitter additions to UBCO's global team strengthen its position as a category leader and the next iconic company to emerge from New Zealand

TAURANGA, New Zealand, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBCO, a global leader in electric adventure vehicles (EAVs), has announced the appointment of three new board members and two additions to its executive leadership team.

These international appointments accompany UBCO's expeditious growth into global markets driven by record demand, deepening distribution US networks, and new global operations centres. With the support of US$20m capital raised in 2021 from existing investors, and recent investment activity, UBCO will further its leadership position in the electric adventure vehicle category. UBCO plans to double its talent acquisition, particularly in product and technology, operations and supply chain and sales and marketing, with an emphasis in the US market.

On these appointments, UBCO CEO Katherine Sandford says: "We are delighted to welcome these incredibly talented and diverse minds to the board and executive team. The wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise across multiple markets will be immensely beneficial to our continued growth plans into 2022 and beyond."

International appointments across the Board

Joining UBCO's board of directors is Foster Chiang, Dino Vendetti and Bryn Fosburg, who each bring a range of valuable expertise with them.

With a passion for innovative automotive technology, former Vice Chairman of TPK Holding Co Ltd, Foster Chiang has been a long-time supporter of UBCO's journey and is a welcome addition to the board.

Foster Chiang says: "Since partnering with UBCO on a global supply chain agreement with TPK, I have seen the team go from strength to strength and scale at a breakneck pace. I am excited to use my experience to help shape the future of the transport industry and continue to guide UBCO in its next phase of global expansion."

Director of Seven Peaks Ventures, and backer in UBCO's previous funding round, Dino Vendetti brings a wealth of experience in technology, startup investment and business development to the board and will leverage his relationships across North America to accelerate growth within UBCO's priority market.

Dino Vendetti says: "UBCO is quickly positioning itself as the innovative, category leader in the electric adventure vehicle space. With my experience in scaling technology businesses, coupled with UBCO's one-of-a-kind hardware and product suite, l am thrilled to become a part of the team as they navigate their continued business growth."

With almost 30 years experience at industrial technology giant, Trimble, Bryn Fosburgh has been responsible for the creation and growth of many multi-billion dollar businesses. Bryn brings both invaluable experience and passion for the industry to the UBCO board.

Bryn Fosburgh says: "I am incredibly passionate about preserving the planet for future generations, so I am proud to be joining the UBCO board and being part of the team that drives the future of the transportation industry, and the collective efforts to reduce the resultant waste of traditional consumer transportation technologies."

Fresh faces expanding UBCO's C-Suite

Keeping pace with their continued business growth, UBCO has also appointed two new executive team members to kickoff 2022.

Joining from a background in companies such as Trimble, Quark Inc and Herman Miller, Kim Chaumillon brings her experience to the role of Chief People Officer for UBCO, establishing industry leading DE&I initiatives, strong HR processes, developing the future of work, and helping to scale and nurture the strong team and culture as it grows.

Kim Chaumillon says: "To partner with a truly progressive CEO and leadership team to create a unique culture and organisation with kick-ass performance – and in a sector I am so passionate about – is the perfect opportunity. I am excited to join the UBCO team at this exciting stage in their development, and be able to shape and nurture the team culture as it scales globally."

Newly appointed Senior Vice President of Supply Chain & Manufacturing, Chirag Patel, brings to the role over 30 years of experience in engineering, operations management and product development. As an avid lover of biking and the outdoors, Chirag will use his wide range of experience to grow and develop the operations team, and engage product development and supplier teams across the board.

Chirag Patel says: "It has been a goal of mine to work with a creative 'think tank' engineering team with a mission to craft a product that will truly benefit people's lives. I am excited to be a part of a team that meets this challenge, whilst aligning with my own passions."

UBCO's team reflects the global presence that the company is building, spread across the world in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States and Europe.

About UBCO

UBCO is the category defining Electric Adventure Vehicle (EAV) company. It is producing the world's toughest EAVs for adventure, urban trips and heavy duty work. Since its launch in 2015, UBCO has rapidly developed into an intelligent EAV platform poised to disrupt the US$50bn+ powersports market. Founded in Tauranga, New Zealand, UBCO can now be found in international markets including the United States, Australia, and Europe.

Find out more at ubcobikes.com and check out UBCO's story here .

