The INKEY List Announces Significant Investment to Continue Revolutionizing Skincare <span class="legendSpanClass">In global partnership with Sephora, The INKEY List plans to continue its explosive consumer growth, demystifying the beauty category through its knowledge-driven solutions</span>

NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INKEY List, the #1 trending skincare brand* that has transformed the category with intuitive and effective ingredient-led formulas, announced today a significant minority investment from Aria Growth Partners, a leading consumer-focused private equity firm.

(PRNewswire)

Based in the U.K. and co-founded in 2018 by Colette Laxton and Mark Curry, The INKEY List has grown nearly 600% in just 3 years to become a global leader in skincare. While deal terms were not disclosed, The INKEY List plans to use the investment to continue their rapid global growth and to continue making skincare solutions more accessible to consumers.

"As we enter a seminal phase in our brand development, we felt it was the right time to bring in another external investor to support our huge growth plans for 2022," said Laxton. "We believe in the power of strong relationships, and with Aria joining our board alongside Unilever Ventures, we feel we now have a great company formula for future success and growth."

"We are thrilled to partner with Mark, Colette and their outstanding team at The INKEY List," notes Trevor Nelson, Founder & Managing Partner at Aria Growth Partners. "With ingredient-led, highly effective products and a deep commitment to empowering consumers with both knowledge and accessible prices, we believe The INKEY List is the future of skincare. We're excited to help them continue their unprecedented growth."

The INKEY List's portfolio of skincare and scalp care has quickly reached hero status, with bestsellers such as their Salicylic Acid Cleanser and Hyaluronic Acid serum selling out in seconds when restocked globally. Amassing a community of over 2.1 million, the brand has sold nearly 20 million products globally to date and has been innovating at a remarkable rate based on their own real-time consumer insights.

The INKEY List can be found at Sephora in over 30 countries, Boots and CultBeaulty.com in the United Kingdom, and at theinkeylist.com. "We are grateful to our fantastic retail partners," notes Laxton. "We are so lucky to partner with some of the biggest retailers and to have grown into one of their top-selling brands in just three years. Our mission is to support consumers as they enter the daunting world of skincare by providing them with simple knowledge to navigate through skincare ingredients and how to use them, while providing real-time, human skincare support through our digital askINKEY team."

In March 2022, The INKEY List will also evolve their human-led customer service approach with the launch of their new 'we are INKEY' positioning campaign, whilst doubling down on their consumer education supported by a collective of external dermatologists and trichologists.

*SPATE (December 2021) 'Brands to watch' Report, Spate NYC, pp 6.

About The INKEY List: Founded in 2018 in the U.K. by Colette Laxton & Mark Curry, The INKEY List's mission is to lead with knowledge, demystifying the beauty category through knowledge-driven solutions at an accessible price point, as well as to support consumers throughout their personal skincare journey. Their single-ingredient led skincare, hair and scalp treatments offer simple to understand and easy-to-use formulas. To date they have had nearly 4 million consumer interactions through their askINKEY service, a 24/7/365 offering that enables the curious and confused to have their skin, hair, or scalp questions answered by human experts in real-time. The INKEY List is available exclusively in Sephora/on Sephora.com in over 32 countries, as well as Cult Beauty, Boots, and on www.theinkeylist.com. @theinkeylist

About Aria Growth Partners: Based in New York City, Aria Growth Partners is a leading consumer growth equity firm that provides capital and elevated partnership to extraordinary consumer brands. Aria typically invests between $5 - $25 million for minority stakes in growth-stage consumer brands. For the last decade, Aria principals have been growth partners to many of the most successful emerging brands across beauty, personal care, food, beverage, household, baby and pet products. www.ariagrowth.com.

