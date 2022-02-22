SkinCeuticals Announces the Launch of Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment The New Treatment Helps Soothe and Correct Skin to Improve Brightness, Texture, and Clarity

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Professional Skincare Brand1, announces the much-anticipated launch of Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment. The newest innovation joins the brand's renowned Phyto portfolio that includes Phyto Corrective Gel and Phyto Corrective Masque. Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment features cutting edge brightening technology to deliver a gentler pathway to brighter skin.

Traditionally, bright, clear skin has been achieved with the use of ingredients such as acids, Hydroquinone, and Retinoids. Though effective, these ingredients can cause skin to become out-of-balance, resulting in visible redness, blemishes, or post-inflammatory discoloration. Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment works differently, utilizing a synergistic brightening formulation to achieve bright and clear skin without irritation, suitable for all skin tones. It helps correct out-of-balance skin to improve radiance, texture, and clarity while soothing skin featuring a blend of targeted ingredients:

2% Alpha Arbutin helps to even skin tone

3% Azelaic Acid helps address clogged pores by increasing cell turnover

5.75% Phyto Botanical Blend helps calm, soothe, and reduce visible redness

In a 12- week clinical study 2 conducted by SkinCeuticals and its independent partners, Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment demonstrated visible proof of its efficacy on skin:

Brightens, while reducing post-blemish marks by 20%

Smooths, while improving rough skin texture by 19%

Clarifies, while reducing pore-clogging surface oil by 28%

"Through our research as a brand on the forefront of skincare innovation, as well as our wide network of partner physicians, we have seen a rise in demand for bright, clear, and smooth skin, without the irritation and counterindications that often accompany the correction," explains Stephanie Kramer, US General Manager of SkinCeuticals. "We sought to expand upon our award-winning soothing Phyto collection to deliver a product that could meet the demand for bright and even skin without visible signs of irritation and in fact, providing skin soothing benefits, including to complement the results of professional treatments. We are thrilled to be able to offer Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment as an effective solution for all skin types and tones, even sensitive."

Use the oil- and silicone-free Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment as part of a daytime regimen with a vitamin C serum and sunscreen to brighten and protect skin. For evening use, pair with a serum in the SkinCeuticals corrective portfolio to tackle multiple skin concerns. Visit skinceuticals.com/find-skincare-professional to locate a dermatologist nearby who can recommend the best combination for individual skin types and concerns.

SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment is available for $105 at partner skincare professionals nationwide, as well as SkinCeuticals.com.

1 Source: 2021 Kline Professional Skincare: U.S. Market Analysis and Opportunities

2 Source: A 12 week, single-center, clinical study was conducted on 64 female and male subjects, ages 18 to 55, Fitzpatrick I-VI, with normal to oily skin types and mild to moderate skin discoloration and rough texture. Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment was applied to the face twice a day in conjunction with a sunscreen. Evaluations were conducted at baseline and at weeks 2,4,8, and 12.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at skinceuticals.com.

