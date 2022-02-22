Storage Post Self Storage Adds New Property in Manhattan's East Village

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage added a 92,470 square foot self-storage property to its brand and business structure. The multi-story facility is located in heart of Alphabet City in lower Manhattan's East Village.

Storage Post Self Storage now acts as third-party management of the storage facility at 444 East 10th Street. The self-storage building offers a broad range of storage units, from small 4' x 4' x 4' locker storage units to extra-large 20' x 22' full sized storage units, and features a large multi-bay interior loading area. Storage Post and its experienced management team will incorporate the asset into Storage Post's robust and transformative operating platform and advanced sales and marketing strategies, and will leverage Storage Post's strong brand presence within the New York City MSA.

"This is an exciting time for Storage Post as we bring new locations into our brand. As a team, both in the field and at the corporate office, we are working toward optimal property performance and expanding our consumer markets," said Dylan Delaune, Storage Post Chief Operating Officer. "We feel we can deliver tremendous value to the ownership group with our multi-faceted operating system."

Storage Post's director of acquisitions, Jack Giannola, commented, "The self-storage industry is in a great place right now with increasing occupancy and strong demand, not to mention great investing opportunities. Many storage companies are expanding and buying properties. We expect to add many more locations in 2022 to bring the Storage Post name to more regions and increase our market share."

Storage Post-East Village is one of many properties Storage Post will add in 2022 as the company moves forward with its aggressive acquisitions and growth strategies. Storage Post is actively pursuing self-storage real estate in dense submarkets and either single or portfolio transactions. The company also selectively considers self-storage management opportunities for owners seeking increased operational value and investment returns. For additional information on Storage Post acquisitions, contact the Storage Post Acquisitions Department at 1-631-473-8989 or acquisitions@storagepost.com.

Contact: Steve Gruver, sgruver@storagepost.com

