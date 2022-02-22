The Vistria Group Announces Key Promotions for Next Generation of Leadership

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, a purpose driven investment firm, today announced four key promotions. Matt Schulz has been promoted to Partner and Natasha Latif, Andrea Poldoian, and Nick Potter have each been promoted to Principal.

"Our rapid growth and strong investment returns since our founding has been based on the hard work of our team," said Martin Nesbitt, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "It is with great excitement that we announce today the promotions of some of the people most critical in achieving our success. Matt, Natasha, Andrea and Nick are key leaders at The Vistria Group and their commitment to helping us build a next generation investment firm has been incredible to watch."

Schulz joined The Vistria Group in 2015 as part of the firm's healthcare practice. He is on the Board of Directors of Alacura Medical Transportation. He leads the firm's investment in Chiro One Wellness Centers and is a key member of the investment team for HomeFree Pharmacy Services, Homecare Holdings and Mission Healthcare and was instrumental in achieving successful exits of St. Croix Hospice and Agape Care. He earned his MBA from the Wharton School and his BA from Carnegie Mellon University.

Latif joined The Vistria Group in 2017 as part of the firm's healthcare practice. She serves on the Boards of Directors of Supplemental Health Care, AIS HealthCare, SCA Pharma, Medalogix, Rock Dental and BioCare. In addition, she was instrumental in achieving the successful exit of Supplemental Health Care and subsequent re-investment. She earned her MBA from the Wharton School and her BA from the University of Chicago.

Poldoian joined The Vistria Group in 2021 after having spent over 6 years at Winona Capital in Chicago. She is part of the firm's education practice and is a key member of the investment team for Edmentum, Media Source, and Apollo Education Group. She earned her MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her BS from Tulane University.

Potter joined the financial services practice of The Vistria Group in 2017. He is a key member of the investment team across the firm's financial services portfolio. He earned his MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BBA from the University of Michigan.

"Since our founding we have been focused on talented investors who care deeply about their industry sectors, who are passionate about building great companies that have impact in their communities and who embrace the concepts of teamwork and humility. Matt, Natasha, Nick and Andrea have earned their promotions with their hard work and we celebrate their performance today," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group.

In June of 2021, The Vistria Group successfully closed its fourth equity fund at $2.68 billion, a substantial increase from the Fund III close of $1.11 billion. In total, the firm manages $7 billion in assets, which are deployed primarily in middle-market companies in healthcare, education, and financial services. Recent acquisitions, including OneCare Media and Education Solutions Services (ESS), have grown The Vistria Group's portfolio to 24 companies.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a Chicago-based next generation private investment firm that operates at the intersection of purpose and profit. We partner with middle-market businesses in Healthcare, Education and Financial Services that are passionate about growth and committed to the community. Our decision to invest in these areas is driven by our belief in companies producing scalable social value. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and investment professionals with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

View original content:

SOURCE The Vistria Group