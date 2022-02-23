The Destination Immersion® cruise line aims to shift the perspective of travelers by going beyond the traditional cruise experience, offering longer stays and overnights to allow immersive discoveries for guests in each destination.

Azamara® Aims to 'Change the Way You Sea' the World with New Brand Campaign

Azamara® Aims to 'Change the Way You Sea' the World with New Brand Campaign The Destination Immersion® cruise line aims to shift the perspective of travelers by going beyond the traditional cruise experience, offering longer stays and overnights to allow immersive discoveries for guests in each destination.

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion experiences – is pleased to unveil its latest creative campaign, Change the Way You Sea, aimed to visually capture the unique sights and experiences that await travelers on an Azamara voyage. Through this new multi-platform campaign, Azamara highlights its one-of-a-kind cruising experience and visually captures the beauty to be found off the beaten path, prioritizing the opportunity to fully appreciate a destination by day and night.

Azamara's fleet of four intimate-style ships allows travelers to access marquee ports across the world, and to dock in smaller ports to explore these hidden gem destinations. Change the Way You Sea encourages guests to take the ports less traveled, and to dive deeper into each destination. By offering its country intensive itineraries, immersive land programs and more overnights in each destination, Azamara gives travelers the opportunity to connect with the local culture and change their perspective on how they view the world.

"We understand our guests are looking for new experiences at a more relaxed pace, and to make memorable connections with the destination and its locals," says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "At Azamara, our thoughtfully crafted itineraries offer those explorers the time to immerse themselves into the culture and discover each destination by day and night for an enriching and fulfilling cruise experience. Our latest campaign really brings Azamara's objective to life."

Azamara's new positioning is the latest chapter in the line's journey as an independent cruise company. Along with a brand-new office in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, the new multi-platform campaign – which will reach audiences via print, digital, social media, and streaming TV – offers a fresh start for the line and its newest ship launching this spring, Azamara Onward®, while remaining true to Azamara's core foundation of Destination Immersion experiences.

Looking ahead, Azamara will continue to expand and enhance its offerings through new voyages and experiences, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves within a destination and 'sea' it from a new perspective. Azamara will visit over 350 unique ports around the world, with more than 430 overnight stays and 850 late nights. Upcoming highlights include:

Azamara's First Ever World Voyage

Set to sail in 2024, the five-month world voyage will bring guests to over 40 countries on six continents, and will highlight immersive experiences of the World's Wonders, including the Great Wall of China , Great Pyramids of Giza, Chichén Itzá, Taj Mahal and more.

New Pre- and Post- Land Explorations

The line will introduce new AzAmazing Journeys for guests, including an adventure aboard Switzerland's Glacial Express Train followed by a day excursion to Mount Rigi, sunset cruise in Lucerne and more.

More Country-Intensive Itineraries

Designed to provide travelers more time to discover a country's hidden gems, Azamara's upcoming voyages will explore the most sought-after destinations in Europe and beyond, including the debut of a highly anticipated Black Sea Intensive itinerary.

New Maiden Ports

Azamara's deployments will bring guests closer to their destinations with smaller, unique ports, only accessible to smaller ships, including Alta, Norway , Brest, France, Çeşme, Turkey , and Fredericia, Denmark among others.

About Azamara:

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, Azamara Journey® and its newest ship, Azamara Onward®, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guest can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, exclusive cultural events and more. For more information visit www.azamara.com .

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azamara