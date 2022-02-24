First Student to Expand Operations with Acquisition of Apple Bus Company

CINCINNATI, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, a trusted leader in school bus transportation in North America, today announced it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Apple Bus Company, a Missouri-based provider of student and charter transportation services.

"Apple Bus Company shares in our unwavering commitment to provide students with safe, reliable transportation," said First Student President Paul G. Osland. "At First Student, we see this as a logical step in our strategic commitment to grow our presence in North America. We are excited to have Apple Bus Company join our team. We look forward to introducing our industry-leading safety record, rigorous driver training programs and cutting-edge technologies to even more school districts, families and communities."

Apple Bus Company, headquartered in Cleveland, Missouri, provides transportation to more than 80 school district customers across North America with a fleet of approximately 1,500 buses. The company has 33 locations in eight states.

"We have spent decades building our business with our customers at the core of every decision we make," said Apple Bus President Mike Oyster. "Apple Bus Company, like First Student, believes great transportation partnerships are built on a foundation of trust, understanding, commitment and high-quality service. We are confident our school districts partners, students and families will benefit from First Student's best practices, processes and innovations."

First Student continues to grow its presence in North America. Since 2019, the company has acquired six bus lines and added more than 1,100 buses to its fleet.

The acquisition of Apple Bus is expected to be complete by no later than this summer. Terms were not disclosed.

