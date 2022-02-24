Fitwel Unveils 2022 Best in Building Health Awards Honoring Program's Highest Achievers

Fitwel recognizes honorees for their best-in-class innovations to promote occupant health and wellness through the built environment

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Active Design (CfAD) today announced the 2022 winners of the Fitwel Best in Building Health ® leadership awards, its flagship recognition program that identifies people and companies enhancing human health via Fitwel®, the leading certification system committed to building health for all. This year's winners were recognized based on project submissions in 2021 to the Fitwel portal.

Created in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and operated by CfAD, Fitwel is a rigorous, third-party healthy building certification system that sets the industry standard for evidence-based strategies to promote health and wellness through the built environment.

"The 2022 award winners demonstrate not only an increased demand for Fitwel and healthy building certification, but significantly, an increased emphasis around the globe on prioritizing occupants' health and wellness," said Joanna Frank, President and CEO of CfAD. "With the growing focus on prioritizing human health, real estate owners and investors are meeting the demand for health-focused buildings with key strategies and programs to prioritize occupant health."

The Best in Building Health awards honor those who meet and exceed Fitwel standards, but also recognize exceptional leadership and progress in the industry. This year's special recognition awards feature companies that are leading the charge in driving market transformation through their buildings for health and wellness, sustainability, and social equity.

Social Equity Leadership: Harrison Street has been awarded the Social Equity Leadership Award for implementing strategies that ensure their facilities provide residents and occupants with access to health-promoting strategies focusing on public transportation, amenities, and universal accessibility across their DLC and Brightview portfolios.

Thought Leadership: QuadReal Property Group has been awarded the Industry Thought Leadership award for their commitment to driving research on the impact of buildings on human health and wellness.

"At QuadReal, our ongoing work with the Center for Active Design is an important part of our commitment to create places that support the health and wellbeing of our tenants and residents. The partnership began with a focus on certifying our office properties through Fitwel and has since extended to encompass education and research. We look forward to broadening our benchmarking efforts to ensure we consistently maintain safer and healthier environments across the entire Canadian portfolio we manage and are developing," said Sarah Clarke, Senior Vice President, Office, Operational Excellence at QuadReal Property Group.

For the first time, Best in Building Health is recognizing Fitwel Ambassadors for their commitment to serving as leaders and active participants in Fitwel's healthy building movement. The Ambassadors with the Highest Scoring Project are two Ambassadors from Corgan, an architecture and design firm, who were a part of the Peloton HQ NYC certification effort. Rachel Schiftan of Cushman & Wakefield has been named the Ambassador with the Most Certified Projects of all-time, at 60 projects.

"Cushman & Wakefield assists clients in transforming properties across their portfolios to create distinctive, healthy places where people can thrive in all aspects of their lives," said Rachel Schiftan, Associate Director, Energy & Sustainability Services at Cushman & Wakefield and Fitwel Ambassador. "We are honored to be recognized in several categories for our dedication to the healthy building movement as this not only aligns with our clients' goals, but our goals for our own workforce. We look forward to supporting the Center for Active Design's efforts to further evidence-based design and operations, now and into the future."

Additional awards that highlight the adoption and implementation of health-forward strategies include:

Fitwel Excellence Award: Most Certification of All Time: Kilroy Realty Corporation

Fitwel Promise Award: Most Benchmarked Projects of All-Time: QuadReal Property Group

Fitwel Impact Award: All-Time Highest Scoring Project: Peloton/Corgan, Peloton HQ, New York , NY

"While the pandemic has introduced uncertainty into many aspects of life, one thing that has become more clear is the importance of healthy spaces that support community and collaboration. We are proud that our longstanding commitment to designing and operating healthy buildings has once again earned us the Best in Building Health Award for Most Certifications of All Time," said Sarah King, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Kilroy.

Best in Building Health recognizes projects worldwide, from Kyoto, Japan, and Taoyuan, Taiwan to Moscow, Russia, and Tel Aviv, Israel. The growing number of geographically diverse projects underscores how the healthy building movement is not limited to one country or region, but the global real estate industry.

Below is the complete list of Fitwel Best in Building Health 2022 Winners. Best in Building Health winners will be honored at a virtual event on March 24 that will showcase data and trends in the healthy building movement and feature key speakers from winning companies focused on the increasing role of health and wellness in real estate investment, design, and operations. Register to attend at this link .

Fitwel Best in Building Health® 2022

Recognition Categories and Award Winners

Special Recognition for Leadership

Social Equity Leadership: Harrison Street

Thought Leadership: QuadReal Property Group

All-Time Achievements

Fitwel Excellence Award

Most Certifications of All Time: Kilroy Realty Corporation

Fitwel Promise Award

Most Benchmarked Projects of All Time: QuadReal Property Group

Fitwel Impact Award

Highest Scoring Project of All Time: Peloton/Corgan, Peloton HQ, New York, NY

2021 Distinctions

Greatest Number of Certifications

Consultant: Cushman & Wakefield

Building Owner: Barings Real Estate

Tenant: Meta (formerly Facebook)

Greatest Number of Benchmarked Projects

Building Owner: Harrison Street

Greatest Impact on Building Health

Most People Impacted across Building Scorecards: Cushman & Wakefield

Most People Impacted across Site Scorecards: Beam Living / Steven Winter Associates

Highest Square Footage: Cushman & Wakefield

Highest Acreage: Fidelity Investments

Greatest Impact on Viral Response

Highest Scoring Module (tie): The Stock Exchange of Thailand | The Stock Exchange of Thailand / SCG Building and Living Care Consulting

Highest Scoring Module (tie): The Meridian Group Portfolio | The Meridian Group / Paladino & Company

Most Approved Assets: Boston Properties

2021 Highest Scoring Projects

Commercial Interior Space v2.0

M. Moser Associates | City Tower One Bay East, Hong Kong

Commercial Interior Space v2.1

Built: Takeda Pharmaceuticals | Takeda, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Design: Peloton / Corgan | Peloton HQ, New York, NY

Single-Tenant Building v2.0

Microsoft / Alfa Sustainable Projects | Microsoft Campus Herzliya, Israel

Single-Tenant Building v2.1

Built: Cushman & Wakefield | Alfabank Technopark, Moscow, Russia

Design: UL | Hotel Sun Chlorella, Kyoto, Japan

Multi-Tenant Base Building v2.0

LaSalle | 60 London Wall, London, United Kingdom

Multi-Tenant Base Building v2.1

Built: SBA Urban / Vesta Consulting | BLC2, Kaunas, Lithuania

Design: Element Four | 217 Bath Road, Slough, United Kingdom

Multi-Tenant Whole Building v2.0

Projekt Wadowicka Sp. z o.o. / Sweco Polska sp. z o.o. | Wadowicka 3A, Kraków, Poland

Multi-Tenant Whole Building v2.1

Built: Principal Real Estate Investors | Broadway Tower, Portland, Oregon

Multifamily Residential v2.0

UL | YuanXiJiaYuan, Beijing, China

Multifamily Residential v2.1

Built: Newcastle Limited / SCB | State & Chestnut, Chicago, Illinois

Design: UL | Herjing Gulf Villa Multifamily, New Taipei City, Taiwan

Retail v2.1

Built: UL | TaiMall Shopping Center, Taoyuan, Taiwan

Design: CBRE | Angel Central, London, United Kingdom

Community v2.1

Built: Beam Living / Steven Winter Associates | Peter Cooper Village & Stuyvesant Town, New York, NY

Design: Harrison Street | Cortland Cassiobury, Watford, United Kingdom

Commercial v2.1

Built: QuadReal Property Group | Southcore Financial Centre, Toronto, Canada

Design: QuadReal Property Group | World Exchange Plaza, Ottawa, Canada

Ambassador Awards

Company with the Most Ambassadors (All-Time)

Perkins & Will

Ambassador with the Highest Scoring Project

Caroline Compton / Corgan | Peloton HQ, New York, NY

Emily Frazer-Smith / Corgan | Peloton HQ, New York, NY

Ambassador Associated with the Most Certified Projects (All-Time)

Rachel Schiftan / Cushman & Wakefield



About Fitwel

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all. Generated by expert analysis of 5,600+ academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and well-being. Fitwel was originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration. The CDC remains the research and evaluation partner for Fitwel. The Center for Active Design (CfAD), a global not-for-profit organization, maintains the Fitwel standard and conducts objective third-party assessments that lead to certified projects. CfAD's new business unit, Adai (pronounced "a-DAY"), is charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market, administering the program while providing best-in-class customer service and technical support. To learn more about Fitwel, please visit: www.fitwel.org.

