IDX Earns Recognition as Category Leader in 2022 Javelin Identity Protection Service Provider Scorecard

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IDX, a leading privacy platform and data breach response provider, announced that they are the recipients of Javelin Strategy & Research's prestigious Leader in Detection category of its 2022 Javelin Identity Protection Service Provider Scorecard for both its business-to-consumer and business-to-business channels.

"We're incredibly pleased to have earned Javelin's distinction as an identity protection leader in detection," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "We are laser-focused on providing identity and privacy solutions to enterprises for data breach response and to protect their workforces and customers, and this recognition further establishes our authority in this marketplace."

Javelin's scorecard evaluated 17 leading identity theft protection vendors in total and measured the offerings in 101 criteria across three categories: prevention, detection, and resolution. IDX was recognized as "leader" in the detection category for both its business-to-consumer and business-to-business channel offerings. Learn more about Javelin's 2022 Identity Protection Service Provider Scorecard here.

In addition to this recognition, IDX also recently snagged three awards at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, managed nearly 1,000 data breaches in the past year, and expanded capabilities on their flagship, IDX Privacy Platform, by adding a military-grade password manager integrated with a service for checking passwords compromised on the dark web.

About IDX:

IDX is a proven partner in digital privacy protection. Thousands of organizations and over 40 million individuals rely on IDX to protect sensitive personal information from the growing threat of cybercrime. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by both public and private sector clients to serve as an unparalleled strategic partner in data protection. Visit www.idx.us for more information.

