InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Dispense a Scent/Deodorizer (CNC-711)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an efficient and long-lasting way to clean and freshen the air in any room," said an inventor, from Candler, N.C., "so I invented the POP N GO. My design helps to eliminate unpleasant odors."

The invention provides an effective way to thoroughly dispense a fragrant scent and deodorizer throughout a room. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional air fresheners and deodorizers. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that the contents are evenly distributed. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-711, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

