InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hairbrush to Simplify the Hairstyling Routine (CPC-612)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a multi-functional hairbrush to simplify the hairstyling routine," said an inventor, from E. Longmeadow, Mass., "so I invented the COMPLETE HAIR STYLING SYSTEM. My design eliminates the need to use and transport separate spray bottles and storage containers for hair clips, bobby pins, ponytail holders and hair ties."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a unique alternative to traditional hairbrushes. In doing so, it enables the user to store, organize and transport hair accessories. It also ensures that hairspray or water is readily available when styling hair. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable, all-in-one design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for girls and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CPC-612, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

