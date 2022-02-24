PCF Insurance Services Announces Appointment of Senior Leader for Marketing Science

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a leading national insurance brokerage, announced today that Leah Jakaitis has been appointed VP, Marketing Science.

Leah Jakaitis, PCF Insurance Services (PRNewswire)

In this role, Jakaitis serves as a cross-functional strategic leader, specializing in the innovative application of data products to drive business impact. She oversees data governance and strategy, marketing science initiatives, and data products. She also directly supports the PCF Marketing and Business Intelligence teams in the development of tools and resources for PCF agency partners.

Jakaitis has proven success creating and scaling advanced analytics functions in insurance. Most recently, as Director of Business Intelligence for Carrot Fertility, she founded and scaled the company's data function, including overseeing full-lifecycle product management for data products, such as ROI models, engagement and utilization projections, and financial forecasting tools.

Prior to that, she served as the Head of Marketing Science at Acrisure Technology Group and was a founding member of Altway Insurance, where she led a cross-functional team in go-to-market and marketing strategy for products in the insurance technology space. She also contributed industry and community thought leadership in the areas of marketing optimization, authenticity in marketing, applied AI, and algorithmic marketing.

"Leah's skillsets in these areas are vital to the rapid growth of PCF as we continue to advance our use of and leverage our data and technology to inform strategy to benefit our partners and clients," said Rob Smith, President, Agency Operations. "It's important for both our partners and employees to understand that the ideal end state of data science or market intelligence is not to do someone's job for them. It's to surface the most salient and relevant information to enable business leaders to make the best decision for their agency and their clients."

"I am thrilled to join PCF at this point in the company's growth trajectory," said Jakaitis. "My strength is leading world-class teams to solve data problems at scale by building innovative data products to drive business impact. I love interdisciplinary initiatives, ones that draw upon the greatest powers of data-driven, tech-enablement and applying them to deliver accelerated business growth."

Jakaitis is the latest in a series of high-level, strategic executive hires designed to support the company's vast and diverse national network of partner agencies and to leverage the power of data and analytics to drive significant growth across the enterprise.

About PCF Insurance Services

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives and resources to over 2,000 employees throughout the United States. More information can be found at www.pcfins.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peter C. Foy & Associates Insurance Services, LLC