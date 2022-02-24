Pipefy Earns Spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for IT Management Products and Project Management Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy , the low-code business process automation platform that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards in two categories: IT Management Products and Project Management Products.

"Kicking off 2022 with this recognition is a huge validation for the work we've been doing at Pipefy in the last years," said Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO at Pipefy. "Since our series B, in 2019, our focus has been scaling the company's go-to-market operations, and with our series C raised last year, we've been working to help distributed workforces implement low-code workflow management platforms. We have been successful in achieving our goals, so having this affirmation is extra proof we are on the right track."

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

2021 was a year of great accomplishments for Pipefy , which makes 2022 even more promising. In December, it was named the #1 Business Process Management Platform for the third time by G2. In October, the company announced its $75 Million Series C led by $50 million from SoftBank Latin American Fund, with additional participation from STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Insight Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and others. Throughout the year, Pipefy was also recognized with awards such as the Fast 500 by Deloitte, Best Company Culture, Best Company for Women and Diversity, and Best CEO by Comparably, and Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year by RemoteTech Breakthrough.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so that those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation can work more efficiently. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. Try Pipefy today !

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform. It leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

