Sony Music Publishing Announces Partnership with Vertical Rights

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia announced its partnership with Vertical Rights, the publishing arm of Lateral Management, to support and collaborate with its roster of songwriters across administration, sync, creative, and more.

Vertical Rights is a publishing company founded by Christian Wåhlberg, Jamie Binns and Jan Carl Adelswärd, who are also owners of Lateral Management. Lateral represents renowned artists including Labrinth, Paloma Faith, Real Like You and more. Vertical and Lateral are closely linked and constitute a strong network of artists, songwriters and producers on an international scale.



Vertical represents prolific songwriters such as Klas Åhlund, who has co-written for Robyn, Katy Perry, Usher, and Ghost; Jocke Åhlund, who has written/produced for Robyn, Cee Lo Green, Wayne Coyne, and Iggy Pop; as well as electronic dance music masters Michel Zitron and John Martin, who have crafted music for Swedish House Mafia, Martijn Garrix, David Guetta, and Tiesto. Vertical also represents rising stars Gino & Otto, who co-wrote recently released single "Options" by Internet Money and 24kGoldn.



Christian Wåhlberg, Managing Director, Vertical Rights and co-founder of Lateral said, "Our passion has always been to make great music with good people. I am convinced that working together with Sony Music Publishing's team under the leadership of Johnny Tennander will inject new energy into the vibrant network of artists, songwriters and producers that make up the Lateral and Vertical family."



Johnny Tennander, Managing Director, Scandinavia and SVP A&R International, Sony Music Publishing said, "I've always had huge respect for what Christian and Jamie have built together and they have always combined quality music with great ideas. Their roster is a fantastic addition to our world, and we are really looking forward to work closely with their team and their songwriters."

