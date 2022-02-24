Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Midwest in 2022

OAK PARK, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Midwest.

Dwellics analyzed data on over 10,000 Midwestern cities in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio to compile the report, with a focus on the quality of education, community, climate comfort, infrastructure, safety, and finance.

Ohio and Iowa are the big winners in the report, placing thirty-six and twenty-one communities on the list, respectively. Ohio exceeds all other states in the region, scoring nine of the top ten positions. Neither state's most populated cities make an appearance on the list. The highest-ranked locales in each include:

New Albany, Ohio (#1)

Dublin, Ohio (#2)

Kirtland, Ohio (#3)

Walnut Township , Iowa (#9)

Waukee, Iowa (#11)

Crocker Township, Iowa (#13)

Interestingly, the states in the Midwest spending the most on infrastructure - Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota – barely make an appearance (only three cities among them ranked in the top 100), indicating that people may be willing to forego things like the fastest internet speeds for more family-focused factors.

According to a report released by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, America's shift to remote work will drive a significant increase in migration; this surge in the numbers of households planning to relocate overwhelmingly affects those living in major cities, with almost 55% of people planning to move more than two hours away from their current location. As more parents and families are finding, being untethered means being able to relocate to seek out the best for their families, including searching for lower-cost housing and the type of family-friendly communities abundant in the Midwest.

