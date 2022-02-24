Vi and A5G Networks partner to enable Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, and Smart Mobile Edge network

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India's leading telecom operator, today announced its collaboration with A5G Networks, Inc. to enable industry 4.0 and smart mobile edge computing in India. Vi and A5G Networks have together set up a pilot private network in Mumbai utilising existing 4G spectrum.

We are happy to partner with A5G Networks to bring new services enabling industry4.0 and smart cities in the digital era

Vi's association with A5G Networks is in line with its commitment to realize Digital India dreams with the latter's differentiated and unique 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi autonomous software for distributed Networks. A5G Networks software is fully cloud-native containerized software built for hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.

Through this engagement, Vi has already set up an end-to-end private network using A5G Networks' autonomous core software and white box RAN elements in Mumbai, showcasing industrial automation use cases, enterprise applications, and low latency scenarios - all while seamlessly interconnecting with the operator network.

"Vi is committed to providing superior services to digital enterprises and consumers to enhance user experiences, empowered by an autonomous network," said Mr. Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. "As part of our digital transformation journey on the 5G roadmap, we are happy to partner with A5G Networks to bring new services enabling industry 4.0 and smart cities in the digital era."

"We are excited to be a part of this important journey for Digital India with Vi," said Rajesh Mishra, Founder, and CEO of A5G Networks. "Vi is committed to delivering best-in-class services to their subscribers and driving the Digital India movement. Success depends upon a highly resilient, secure, and flexible network infrastructure.

Vi is partnering with technology leaders and innovators to set up digital networks enabling several low latency applications, private networks, smart cities, and connected cars.

About Vodafone Idea Limited

Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is India's leading telecom service provider. The Company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G, 3G, 4G and has a 5G ready platform. With the large spectrum portfolio to support the growing demand for data and voice, the company is committed to deliver delightful customer experiences and contribute towards creating a truly 'Digital India' by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The Company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence.

The company offers products and services to its customers in India under the TM Brand name "Vi".

For more information, please visit: www.MyVi.in and www.vodafoneidea.com

About A5G Networks Inc.

A5G Networks Inc. is a leader and innovator in autonomous mobile network infrastructure. The company is headquartered in Nashua, NH, USA with offices in Pune MH, India. A5G Networks is pioneering secure and scalable 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi software to enable distributed network of networks.

To learn more about A5G Networks, visit www.a5gnet.com

