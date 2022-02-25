BARK TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS INTO GUAM Leader in Online Safety Partners with GTA and Comtrend to Offer Screen Time Scheduling, Blocking, and Location Sharing to All Customers

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online safety company Bark Technologies today announced the expansion of its parental control app to Guam through a partnership with GTA, a leading mobile communications and internet service provider in the unincorporated U.S. territory.

(PRNewsfoto/Bark Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Since 2015, Bark has used its innovative and industry-leading software service to help protect nearly 6 million children in the U.S.

The partnership will feature Bark's award-winning web filtering and screen time management software – known as Bark Jr – offered to customers at no extra charge. Bark Jr also features a proprietary location-sharing tool that lets families keep up with kids on the move. Families will have the option to upgrade to Bark Premium, which monitors online activities in children's texts, emails, and more than 30 of the most popular social media platforms and apps.

In addition, via a mutual partnership with Comtrend, many of GTA's router gateways will integrate with Bark and enable parents to manage internet-connected devices in the home, including gaming consoles, smart TVs, and more. "With a partnership spanning over a decade, Comtrend continues to bring innovative solutions and partners to GTA," said John DiFrenna, Comtrend's vice president of sales and marketing. "Bark gives our customers best-in-class parental control services to protect their kids inside and outside the home."

Since launching in 2015, Bark has used its innovative and industry-leading software service to help protect nearly 6 million children across the U.S. To date, Bark has detected 465,000 severe self-harm situations and flagged more than 2.5 million severe bullying instances.

"We're proud to work with an innovative and trusted company like GTA to introduce this free and much-needed parental control tool for families in Guam" said Skylar Walker, director of business development at Bark. "Together, we will be able to help protect more children from online dangers and raise the bar for safety standards in the world of telecom."

The enduring COVID-19 pandemic and continued periods of virtual and remote learning have heightened awareness of the perils of online dangers for children, making this partnership a timely opportunity for families in Guam to get greater peace of mind — especially the large number of families of American service members stationed in the territory. Recently, Bark published their 2021 annual report that analyzed over 3.4 billion texts, emails, and 30+ apps and social media platforms. The study reported high percentages of tweens and teenagers exposed to violence, depression, anxiety, online bullying, drugs and alcohol, self-harm, suicidal ideation, and more.

"The internet is a powerful tool that gives our children the resources to learn and grow. But while it brings access to a wealth of knowledge, it also presents potential dangers," said Nathan Denight, vice president of marketing at GTA. "Bark Jr lets parents set healthy limits on how and when their children can use their mobile devices. We are pleased to partner with Bark to provide our subscribers with a safe and secure platform so our kids can effectively learn and excel."

Visit https://gta-20854386.hubspotpagebuilder.com/bark-jr-gta for more information about the Bark/GTA partnership.

About Bark

Bark helps families manage and protect their children's digital lives. The award-winning service monitors 30+ of the most popular apps and social media platforms for signs of issues like cyberbullying, suicidal ideation, online predators, threats of violence, and more. Bark's web filtering and screen time management tools empower families to set healthy limits around the websites and apps their kids can access and when they can visit them. Visit www.bark.us for more information.

About GTA

GTA provides complete communications services in Guam, including local and long-distance telephone service, 3G and LTE mobility service, high speed internet access, dedicated ethernet, carrier-class high-capacity services over SONET and SDH networks, and advanced television or IPTV. GTA operates a data center on Guam offering a secure, managed environment for customers who need an alternative site for business data storage. The company also runs Guam's first locally owned cable landing station and the Gateway Network Connections facility in Piti. Based in Tamuning, Guam, GTA is an American-owned company and is locally managed. Visit www.gta.net to learn more.

About Comtrend

Comtrend has been in the business of supporting communications service providers for over 30 years and is proud of their history and partnerships. The company's mission is to design and manufacture purpose-built solutions for service providers, allowing them to easily provide reliable, best-in-class home connectivity to their subscribers. Comtrend remains committed to offering the latest industry technologies, including fiber and DSL broadband gateways, wireless and powerline home networking, and leading-edge service provider ACS analytics, management, and CAF reporting solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bark Technologies