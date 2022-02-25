EXOCAD TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2022 DENTAL SOUTH CHINA TRADE SHOW

exocad to showcase its latest software solutions for labs and practices

DARMSTADT, Germany, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, today announced its participation in the 2022 Dental South China (DSC) trade show in Guangzhou, China, on March 2-5. At DSC, exocad will showcase its newest software release, DentalCAD 3.0 Galway, plus other open software solutions like its innovative smile design program Smile Creator, at booth C20 in hall 15.1.

"We are glad to have the opportunity to connect with the lab and clinical community and our customers in China," said Novica Savic, exocad CCO. "Our team has workflow-enhancing innovations to share like DentalCAD 3.0 Galway with Instant Anatomic Morphing and our Smile Creator module that automatically recognizes facial features using AI-assisted technology."

The Dental South China international trade show offers participating companies and attendees opportunities to deepen relationships within the dental community and to discover new trends flourishing in the growing dental market in China. Visitors to exocad's booth can attend live demonstrations with exocad experts, get exclusive insights into the latest features and learn how digital dentistry can help reduce design time and increase productivity in labs and practices. Attendees will see firsthand how exocad's wizard-guided workflows and easy, online communication programs streamline the treatment journey – from consultation to final restoration.

Additional information about 2022 DSC show is available at dentalsouthchina.com.

For further information about exocad visit exocad.com.

About exocad

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. More than 45,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. exocad and DentalCAD, among others, are trademarks of exocad GmbH or one of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies, and are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

