FAMUR Group Adopts Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses for its Field Service Solution for the FAMUR SIGMA Room

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that FAMUR Group, a global machinery and equipment provider to the energy, mining and bulk material handling industries, has adopted Vuzix M400™ smart glasses as its remote support wearable of choice for its SIGMA (Service in Grid Monitoring Area) room. Following Industry 4.0 trends, FAMUR is systematically developing training tools using virtual reality, remote diagnostics and field service smart glasses technology to operate equipment for various industry sectors. As part of this activity, FAMUR developed and implemented a concept to create an innovative SIGMA room for hosting foreign customers. The solutions used in the SIGMA room enable FAMUR to meet with service departments and customers from all over the world.

A video showing the SIGMA room in operation, along with the use of Vuzix smart glasses is available at https://youtu.be/wPnnfavIiho

One of the key features of the SIGMA room is the ability to communicate with Vuzix M400 smart glasses (for field service), allowing service technicians and customers equipped with these glasses to receive remote support while working on the machine – for troubleshooting or during routine operations. The glasses feature a built-in OLED display, a high-end 4K camera with image stabilization and autofocus for faster scanning and wider viewing angles, triple microphone noise cancellation, and high-volume speakers for use in spaces with high noise levels.

In case there is a need for supporting the service staff working on equipment, the service technician can use the glasses to connect with engineers who, by viewing the situation from their perspective, can provide full technical support in real time. By seeing the machine through the eyes of the user, an expert can determine what service work is required. Recognizing the potential of Vuzix smart glasses to improve the quality of service its field technicians, FAMUR plans to expand this solution in the future.

"The use of Vuzix Smart Glasses continues to expand around the world and across an increasing breadth of industry verticals, commensurate with the growing awareness and acceptance of the many benefits our glasses bring to their users," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We look forward to growing our business with FAMUR as they expand this support solution."

