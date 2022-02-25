InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Help People Breathe More Easily (KSC-1562)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and portable device to bring relief to individuals who suffer from emphysema and related respiratory conditions," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the BREATHING BALANCER. My design provides added peace of mind for users."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way for individuals with emphysema and related conditions to breathe more easily. In doing so, it enhances comfort. It also could help to reduce pain. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with emphysema, bronchitis, etc. Additionally, it can be used during cold or warm weather conditions, in areas containing cigarette smoke and related pollutants, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KSC-1562, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp